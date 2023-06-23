Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: he-man, jordan blum, masters of the universe, netflix, patton oswalt, September 2023, Solicits, stan sakai, tim seeley, usagi yojimbo, Van Jensen

Masters Of The Universe Prequel in Dark Horse September 2023 Solicits

Tim Seeley has 2 launches in Dark Horse's September 2023 solicit,s a prequel to Masters Of The Universe and Alternates with Patton Oswalt.

Tim Seeley has two launches in Dark Horse Comics' September 2023 solicits and solicitations, a prequel to Netflix's Masters Of The Universe with Eddie Nunez, Forge Of Destiny, and launching Alternates with Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum and Christopher Mitten. Dark Horse also has launches for Subgenre by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Tear Us Apart by Jay Baruchel and Alessandro Micelli, Usagi Yojimbo: Ice & Snow by Stan Sakai, and Saint John by Dan Schkade and Brennan Wagner in association with Portland Gear.

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #1 CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231102

JUL231103 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #1 CVR B WILLIAMS – 3.99

JUL231104 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY #1 CVR C RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

A "He-Man Year One" prequel to the hit Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation! On the world of Eternia, a fragile balance exists between science and magic, a balance kept by the universe's mightiest hero, He-Man! On a peaceful mission to the island nation of Anwat Gar, the royal Eternian caravan comes under attack by the minions of the evil Skeletor! And on the island itself, the nefarious Evil-Lyn sets in motion a plan that could lead to all-out war!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231093

JUL231094 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR B SEELEY – 4.99

JUL231095 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR C MOON – 4.99

JUL231096 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR D HEPBURN FOIL – 4.99

JUL231097 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR E 10 COPY SIMM – 4.99

JUL231098 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #1 CVR F FOC FLEECS – 4.99

(W) Patton Oswalt, Tim Seeley, Jordan Blum (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Scott Hepburn

Mary the Multi-Monster! The Tripper! Crab Louie! Kid Curious! Persona! Formerly the offbeat b-list superheroes, The Alternates, who seemingly sacrificed themselves to stop an invasion from another dimension. Instead they were transported to a mirror reality where they lived complex lives in a more four-dimensional existence-expanding both their powers and consciousness. Five years later they've returned to Twilight City, struggling to reacclimate to their old lives in a traditional two-dimensional superhero worldwithdrawal from the vivid ones they left behind. When elements from this alternate reality turn up as a dangerous new street drug, some of the heroes band together to destroy it, while others succumb to its temptation.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SUBGENRE #1 CVR A TORRES

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231114

JUL231115 – SUBGENRE #1 CVR B HURTT – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Wilfredo Torres

A man is living two lives. He is a private detective in a dystopian cyberpunk future trying to solve a triple murder. But when he falls asleep… he wakes up as a wandering adventurer in a barbaric fantasy world where magic exists. Is he two separate people? Or is he a third person that has undergone a psychotic split? He jumps back and forth from sword-wielding barbarian to jaded private eye trying to solve the brutal crime. But the bigger question is, can he merge these realities without losing himself?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 7.99

TEAR US APART #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231121

(W) Jay Baruchel (A / CA) Alessandro Micelli

Deep in the Canadian wilderness, a vicious cult, dedicated to an ideology of pain, trains children to become deadly assassins. In the midst of this world of cruelty, two teenagers break the cardinal rule-by falling in love. The only thing standing between them and happily ever after is an army of murderers with a taste for blood.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #1 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231122

JUL231123 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #1 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

JUL231124 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #1 CVR C 25 RIVERA – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi and his cousin Yukichi are still in the snowy mountaintops of Northern Japan, following Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo story arc, "The Green Dragon." They are led to the hut of a strange woman hermit who allows them to spend the night. Meanwhile, the maniacal Jei and his familiar, Keiko, are on Usagi's trail when they stumble upon a bandit lair and subdue the band of cutthroats and thieves.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SAINT JOHN #1 CVR A SCHKADE

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231111

JUL231112 – SAINT JOHN #1 CVR B WAGNER – 3.99

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

In a partnership with groundbreaking clothing brand, Portland Gear, Dark Horse Comics is proud to present the Rose City's very own super-hero, Saint John! Cynical Manhattan writer Tori Slate travels to Portland, Oregon, to track down the enigmatic Saint John-a masked man who roams the city doing good deeds for strangers, appearing at random and vanishing without a trace. Who is he? Why does he do it? And what is his seemingly supernatural connection to the City of Roses? Tori aims to put these questions to the man himself… unaware that the answers will change her life forever.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARNSTORMERS #3 CVR A LOTAY

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231085

JUL231086 – BARNSTORMERS #3 CVR B FOIL LOTAY – 5.99

JUL231087 – BARNSTORMERS #3 CVR C 10 COPY NOTO – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tula Lotay

A high-flying, WW1 adventure story that's an intimate portrait of love and war-and a meditation on the dangerous level of trust required in both romance and aviation. There's nowhere left to run. With Hawk and Tillie at their absolute lowest, what will happen when they finally come face-to-face with the man tasked with putting an end to their high-flying adventures.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK HAMMER END #2 CVR A WARD

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231088

JUL231089 – BLACK HAMMER END #2 CVR B FIUMARA – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

Family turmoil takes a toll on Black Hammer Farm as Lucy and Rose go head-to-head over their family legacy while at the same time multi-dimensional conflicts emerge that may pull our heroes out of limbo. Black Hammer: The End is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a six-issue event series by Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward that pulls the Black Hammer world into crisis.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231090

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) David Rubin, Max Fujimara

An expanded look at the past and future of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer universe, with two complete series drawn by Wilfredo Torres and Matt Kindt! Far in the future, a collection of superheroes, inspired by the legendary heroes of Black Hammer Farm, must band together to save the planet from an authoritarian regime. During the Golden Age of super-heroes, an elite Air Force crew called the Black Hammer Squadron bands together to combat the Nazis, a host of occult threats, and their ultimate aerial warrior the Ghost Hunter. Collects The Quantum Age and Black Hammer '45.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

HELLBOY AND BPRD 1957 TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231091

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Shawn Martinbrough, Stephen Green, Mike Norton, Alison Sampson, Ben Stenbeck (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

All five issues of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 are collected in this paperback with writing by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, featuring art by Mignolaverse veteran Laurence Campbell, Stephen Green, Shawn Martinbrough, Alison Sampson, and Mike Norton, plus the short "Happy New Year, Ava Galluci" by Mignola and Ben Stenbeck, featuring colors by Dave Stewart and a bonus sketchbook section.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231092

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Matt Smith, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

Ghosts, ghouls… girlfriends? Love blooms between Hellboy and archaeologist Anastasia Bransfield-when they aren't busy chasing goblins through the UK, fighting shadow ghosts in Turkey, and investigating film sets haunted by unsettled spirits in India, that is! Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by cowriter Christopher Golden and artist Matt Smith, featuring the colors of Chris O'Halloran, for a story of occult adventure and unlikely romance. This volume collects three stories of Hellboy and Anastasia's misadventures, plus bonus material!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 24.99

GROO IN WILD #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231099

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Without a kopin to his name-or a meal to his stomach-the thoughtless barbarian Groo is going to have to do the unthinkable if he wants to eat… Will he learn something new? Also features an original Rufferto strip, the real brains behind this comic!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KILLER QUEENS II #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231100

(W) David M. Booher (A) Bradley Clayton (CA) Chris Ables

After witnessing a spectacular crash down at Space Pride, the Killer Queens get caught up in some juicy royal intrigue. A brutal monarch is chasing down his runaway heir to enforce an archaic law to clip the wings off any of his people. What the Queens don't know is that this mission will hit close to home. Literally. Join the Galaxy's sassiest assassins as they race an angry little alien Monkey to save this royal child and give conformity the middle finger!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR LODGE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231101

(W) Tyler Marceca (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Mario Alberti

The Lunar Lodge, designed to keep werewolves safely boarded during a full moon, has been completely overrun. Suffering a major containment breach perpetrated by one of its guests under the belief that the howlers should embrace their true nature. Meanwhile, Rob Moreland finds himself in the middle of the gruesome chaos, trying to avoid being mauled to death and keeping his transformed wife safe from the hotel staff looking to put down the loose werewolves.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #5 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231105

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the creators of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes aa hard-boiled alternative history were the five organized crime families never gave up power and the entire world reels and reacts to everything they do. Master assassin for the Bonavese crime family Jagger Rose has risen fast through the ranks of her family, but her partner Valentine is being given a message that things are about to change…

For fans of the Murder Inc. series here comes a major major plot twist! Co-created by Blue Book's Michael Avon Oeming and award-winning graphic novelist Taki Soma!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #4 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231106

JUL231107 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #4 CVR B FOIL ROBLES – 4.99

JUL231108 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #4 CVR C 10 SWABY – 4.99

JUL231109 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #4 CVR D FOC JIMENEZ – 4.99

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher, Dracula Boy, and the rest of our teenaged monster team are rescued by a mysterious sewn-up giant and teleported to safety, but the group is split on how to go back to normal in a world of monster hunters who want them dead.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PANYA MUMMYS CURSE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231110

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Panya scours the world in search of the truth behind her visions of an ancient city, the secret of her mysterious powers, and the voice that whispers for her to seek the light. But to find answers, she may first have to venture into the darkness… Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson are joined by artist Christopher Mitten and colorist Michelle Madsen for the third installment of Panya's story

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231113

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A) Dalts Dalton

They've killed her team. They've hunted her through the night. Now one Savage stands alone against the monstrous force of nature that tore through her whole world. And she's got a entire jeep filled with ways to make them pay. Savage Squad 6 reaches its explosive conclusion!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #4 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231116

JUL231117 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #4 (OF 4) CVR B NGUYEN – 3.99

JUL231118 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #4 (OF 4) CVR C YOUNG – 3.99

JUL231119 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS #4 (OF 4) CVR D GORHAM – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Nil Vendrell Pallach (CA) Marc Aspinall

It's a special time of year in Hawkins, Indiana, but especially for Merrill and Eugene, the owners of the two biggest pumpkin patches in town. After suspected sabotage, a confrontation between these rivals soon becomes a terrifying fight for their lives. Will they work together again or die bickering?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SURVIVAL #5 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231120

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Nil Vendrell Pallach (CA) Tomm Coker

While her dad takes to the skies, Emma, Danny, and Oak take off in pursuit of the mysterious voice coming through their radio. The final showdown between Rasul and the survivors comes to an explosive conclusion, the living fight the dead, and blood runs red under the midnight sun!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #1 CVR A REREKINA

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231125

JUL231126 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #1 CVR B FIOR – 3.99

JUL231127 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #1 CVR C KIPIN – 3.99

JUL231128 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #1 CVR D SMITH – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Natalia Rerekina

Evil wears many faces, as does justice. From land to sea, Geralt finds that where man and creature coexist, there is an unspoken rule-one where the skills of a witcher go beyond killing monsters. Based on this hit video game, this comic features the U.S. comics debut of Ukrainian artist Nataliia Rerekina, Silver Award winner of the Japan International Manga Award.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALL EIGHT EYES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231129

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski

In the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, skittering shapes in the darkness prey on the people society leaves behind. College dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze, until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter's reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city. Collects issues #1-4 and features pinups by James Stokoe, Martin Simmonds, David Romero, and Trevor Henderson, along with a bonus sketchbook section.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ASK FOR MERCY TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231130

(W) Richard Starkings (A / CA) Abigail Jill Harding

An exciting, Action-Packed and Artistically Stunning horror story from award-winning Elephantmen and The Beef writer and creator Richard Starkings alongside Parliament of Rooks creator Abigail Jill Harding! This volume collects Seasons Three and Four of the very first Comixology Originals series. There are Monsters in the world and the only people who can stop them are Monsters themselves! Mercy, Ratmir, and Budgie are adrift in time and must fight for the fate of the world of 2020 by confronting The Kroach and The Hybrid in 2023. Collects the Comixology Originals series Ask For Mercy Season 3 and 4.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 14 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231131

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

The death of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura saddened the worlds of manga and anime, but his greatest creation lives on. Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 14 collects the master's final chapters of Berserk plus the Berserk Official Guidebook, the ultimate resource to Miura's manga masterpiece. Deep within the nightmare realm of Casca's dreams, Schierke and Farnese battle endless horrors to reach the dark secret that has imprisoned Casca's mind since the shattering events of the Invocation of Doom. But if they are successful and Casca reclaims her sanity, will she be able to face Guts the Black Swordsman and the harrowing memories of her gruesome ideal he is sure to trigger? Collects Berserk Volumes 40, 41, and Berserk Official Guidebook.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 49.99

BIRDKING TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231132

(W) Daniel Freedman (A / CA) Crom

Bianca and Birdking continue their quest to reach Atlas, entering the domain of Hinnom, an insurmountable mountain range that is the birthplace of a dead dark empire and the battlefield in the war between the kingdoms of the North and South. Old friends, new allies, and scores of enemies await them there. No one has ever crossed Hinnom alive. But maybe Bianca and Birdking might just make it. Then again, maybe they won't.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231133

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Chris Roberson (A) Tyler Crook, Mike Norton

The B.P.R.D. continues to lead the defense against the apocalyptic Ogdru Hem from Japan to America, as the team splits up and Kate is possessed. Howards and a team of agents find themselves attempting to liberate a small town that holds secrets from Howard's Hyperborean past. Elsewhere, B.P.R.D. field agent Ashley Strode attempts to purge a demon from a 100-year-old exorcist, setting her on a path to battling a demon who is kidnapping and eating children.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

CAIN HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231134

(W) Walter Hill, Mike Benson (A) Beni Lobel

Cain tells the thrilling and mysterious neo-noir tale of a blind professional hitman, operating within a relentless underworld environment of criminal violence, sex, betrayal, and death. Meet Cain, born blind, but with a unique ability to sense the world around him. Raised from birth by rouge CIA agents, he's grown into a borderline alcoholic and sex addict who travels the globe, living off the grid and taking out gangsters, deviants, and corrupt politicians-all while engaging in his own hedonistic pursuits as a hitman.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CARTOONISTS AGAINST RACISM SECRET JEWISH WAR ON BIGOTRY TP (

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231135

(W) Rafael Medoff, Craig Yoe (A) Bill Mauldin, Vaughn Shoemaker

Horrific scenes of anti-Jewish violence in Europe filled the newsreels in American theaters in the 1930s and 1940s. What could be done to make sure it didn't happen in America? One Jewish organization hit upon a remarkable idea-to enlist some of America's most beloved cartoonists to wage a war on bigotry. Cartoonists Against Racism uncovers the secret campaign to create anti-racist comics and cartoons to flood America's newspapers, classrooms, and union halls. Meet the artists and the work that was their ammunition in the battle for America's soul.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CHANGE HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231136

(W) Whoopi Goldberg, Jaime Paglia (A) Sunkanmi Akinboye

Whoopi Goldberg brings new meaning to what it means to be a super-hero in a new graphic novel! Isabel Frost is a woman who has spent her life as wife, mother, grandmother-a life she feels isn't all she had hoped for, with a husband who has grown in another direction. A college graduate with a degree in science, Isabel is an amazing gamer, who plays with people all over the country. With the help of her comic-loving grandson and irreverent best friend, she must learn to control her abilities and embrace her new identity as The Change-both the change of life and her surprising and extraordinary super-powers.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 17.99

COMPLETE AMERICAN GODS TP (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231137

(W) Neil Gaiman (A) P. Craig Russell, Scott Hampton, Colleen Doran, Glenn Fabry

Shadow Moon, fresh out of jail, finds his wife dead, his life in shambles, and nowhere to turn. But a chance meeting with the mysterious Mr. Wednesday thrusts him into the center of a conflict between new and old gods, where the future of human and divine life is at stake. The Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula award-winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman is adapted as a graphic novel! Collecting the complete American Gods comic book series, along with art process features, high res scans of original art, layouts, character designs, and bonus art by Becky Cloonan, Skottie Young, Fabio Moon, Dave McKean, and many more!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 59.99

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231138

(W) Archie Goodwin (A) Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Steve Ditko, Neal Adams

For over two decades Creepy magazine presented some of the most gripping tales of terror, mayhem, and the supernatural ever told in graphic fiction, and was a showcase of the stellar work of comics legends Archie Goodwin, Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Steve Ditko, and many more. Long available only as expensive collectibles, Creepy Archives Volume 4 collects Creepy issues #16-20 in a value-priced paperback edition and includes original letters pages, text features, and ads.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DEATH STRIKES EMPEROR OF ATLANTIS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231139

(W) Dave Maass (A) Patrick Lay, Ezra Rose, Richard Bruning

Mixing dystopian sci-fi, mythic fantasy, and zombie horror, Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis, is a graphic novel based on a suppressed opera written in 1943 by Peter Kien and Viktor Ullmann, two prisoners at the Terez n concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. The authors did not live to see their masterpiece performed. Set in an alternative universe where Atlantis never sank but instead became a technologically advanced tyranny, the power-mad buffoonish Emperor declares all-out war-everyone against everyone. Death goes on a labor strike, creating a hellscape where everyone fights, but no one dies. Can the spirit of Life stop this terror with the power of love? Includes designs from the original opera, historical essays, photographs, and more.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 24.99

DEN HC VOL 02 MUVOVUM (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231140

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

Den and Kath's bizarre journey in Neverwhere continues as they leave their floating island home for magical stones that can transport them back to Earth. Along the way, trouble arrives as the evil Queen seeks the stones for her own evil purposes, and Den's friend is kidnapped and imprisoned in the horrific monster country known as Muvovum. Den: Muvovum is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics. This special edition also features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, re-lettered by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction Walt Simonson, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 34.99

EC ARCHIVES SHOCK SUSPENSTORIES TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231141

(W) Carl Wessler (A) Reed Crandall, George Evans (A / CA) Jack Kamen

Now available in an affordable paperback edition, Shock SuspenStories Volume 3 continues the fabled EC tradition of presenting the finest noir comics of the era. These hard-as-nails tales of betrayal, larceny, and murder are the works of legendary creators Al Feldstein, Wally Wood, Jack Davis, Reed Crandall, Jack Kamen, and more. Includes "Squeeze Play," the only EC story illustrated solely by Frank Frazetta-who appears as the main character in the story! Collects Shock SuspenStories #13-18 and features a foreword by comics superstar Brian Michael Bendis.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231142

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin

An Agatha Christie-style murder mystery set in the world of English competitive baking from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin. When she enters her country's most beloved baking competition, Shauna Wickle's goal is to delight the judges, charm the nation, and make a few friends along the way. But when a fellow contestant is poisoned, it falls to her to apprehend the culprit while avoiding premature elimination from the UK Bakery Tent… and being the poisoner's next victim! Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HAIRBALL HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231143

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins, Hillary Jenkins

A brand-new supernatural nightmare that's Junji Ito meets Hayao Miyazaki from the Eisner-nominated creators of Fear Case and Apache Delivery Service. A young girl with a black cat begins to suspect the innocuous beast is behind all her troubles: her parents' fighting, family plagues, and innumerable supernatural horrors. As she tries her best to rid herself of this creature, she discovers that maybe the cat is not evil after all and a greater terror may be behind these horrific events harming her life. Collects Hairball #1-4 in a deluxe, hardcover die-cut format featuring faux cat fur.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231144

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Toyin Ajetunmobi, Sunkanmi Akinboye

Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in a new edition with revised translation and new graphic design. With supernatural horrors haunting the streets and preying upon humanity, the shadowy Hellsing Organization fights back against hell's minions. Hellsing's secret weapon? Alucard, a vampire lord of immense power, specially trained and equipped to destroy the undead. But vast evil forces are on the march, and even the agents of Hellsing may not be able to stem the black tide that threatens to engulf England… and all humanity!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HP LOVECRAFTS SHADOW OVER INNSMOUTH GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231145

(W) Gou Tanabe (A) Gou Tanabe

A new manga adaptation of the only H.P. Lovecraft story published as a book during his lifetime, by modern horror master Gou Tanabe! In the winter of 1927-28, the isolated coastal settlement of Innsmouth, Massachusetts was assaulted by U.S. government agents, its waterfront burned and dynamited, its people taken away to internment camps. Yet that was neither the beginning nor the end of the horror uncovered by a young antiquarian who traveled to Innsmouth in search of rumors from the town's dead past, only to find them still very much alive… and find truths lying under water deeper and colder than any earthly grave! This book includes a tip-in title page in silver ink and 12 pages in full color!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 29.99

INNOCENT OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231146

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

Blood, death, and duty-the title bequeathed to the heir of the royal executioner becomes a burden too heavy to bear. Born into a family of executioners, Charles-Henri Sanson must take up his father's mantle as the Royal Executioner of Paris. Conflicted between his desire to honor the family name and rebelling against the longstanding practice, he chooses to follow tradition, but vows to be the last executioner-the last Sanson to spill blood in the name of justice. In this omnibus edition collecting volumes 1-3 of the original manga series, Shin'ichi Sakamoto masterfully fictionalizes the true life of Charles-Henri Sanson, the "Gentleman of Paris," who performed nearly three thousand executions in 18th-century France.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231147

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Beyond the anime-the Eizouken storyline continues! Eizouken returns to their very first short anime, Clutch That Machete With Strength!, planning to expand it into a full-length work! Mizusaki recalling the lessons she learned in her days as a child actress may provide one key to moving forward-but what about a creative challange they haven't tackled seriously yet, voice acting? At the audition, the wily Sakurada wows with her rainbow range… but this voice acting genius is also Shibahama High's most wanted swindler!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MADMAN LIBRARY ED HC VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231148

(W) Mike Allred, Jamie S. Rich (A) Mike Norton, Natalie Nourigat, Lawrence Marvit, J. Bone (A / CA) Mike Allred

The Madman comics universe continues with over 490 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred and friends in this true homage to super-hero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more! Volume 5 collects and continues the hit Madman library edition series, collecting rare and early work such as It Girl and the Atomics, Dead Air, The Everyman, Crash Metro and the Star Squad as well as the limited series Dark Horse Extra: Madman. This essential omnibus is perfect for all Madman and Allred fans alike featuring superhero team antics, music pop culture, and just plain ol' zany, sci-fi fun! Featuring brand-new colors for Dead Air!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 99.99

MARBLE QUEEN TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231149

(W) Anna Kopp (A) Gabrielle Kari

The Marble Queen is a YA fantasy graphic novel that's the political drama of Nimona meets the heartfelt romance of The Princess and the Dressmaker, but this time in a sapphic romance surrounded by a mist of magic. Princess Amelia's kingdom, Marion, is in shambles after months of their trade routes being ravaged by pirates, and now the only seemingly option left is for her to save it through a marriage alliance. When she gets an exorbitant offer from the royalty of Iliad-a country shrouded in mystery-Amelia accepts without question and leaves her home to begin a new life. But she lands on Iliad's shores to find that her betrothed isn't the country's prince, but the recently coronated Queen Salira. Shocked, Amelia tries to make sense of her situation and her confused heart: Salira has awakened strange new feelings inside her, but something dark hides behind the Queen's sorrowful eyes. Amelia must fight the demons of her own anxiety disorder before she can tackle her wife's, all while war looms on the horizon.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

OLORIS HEROES WILL UNITE TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231150

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Toyin Ajetunmobi, Sunkanmi Akinboye

Join the heroes from across YouNeek Studios' YouNeek YouNiverse as they unite for the first time in this epic graphic novel crossover event! When an unknown anarchist unleashes an army of extraterrestrial androids on the continent of Africa, Malika-legendary warrior queen of the 15th-century West African Empire, Azzaz-must put together a team of "unlike-minded" heroes to respond before it's too late. Featuring appearances from other YouNeek YouNiverse heroes like E.X.O., Fury, and WindMaker, several YouNeek storylines finally converge.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ONI RONIN TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231151

(W) Mack Flavelle, Kohei Nagamine (A) Tatsubi

Set in Japan during the Sengoku or "Warring States" period, Oni Ronin is a tale of cowardice, sacrifice, and redemption. Combining historically accurate characters and locations with mythical kitsune and malevolent demons from Japanese folklore, Oni Ronin is the redemption story of the cowardly Sarobei, a samurai messenger who meets feudal lords, brave warriors, and heroic ghosts on his journey of self-discovery. Written by Mack Flavelle and Kohei Nagamine, with art by Tatsubi, and creative assistance from Maldoror, Manabu Seko, and Keojimal!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 14.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIE`S SPACE BOY TP VOL 17

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231152

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Held captive within the First Contact Project, Amy remains haunted by memories of the homecoming dance. During the day, she and Qiana continue to delve deeper into the mystery of Aleksander Lesnik, until a chance conversation with Dr. Kim leads Amy to a terrible realization. Back in Kokomo, Amy's friends continue their search for answers and encounter a group of truth seekers whose leader is dangerously close to uncovering Oliver's secret. And deep in space, Oliver rockets ever closer to his goal, but if he's so far out in the void, will Amy be enough to pull him back to humanity?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THALAMUS ART OF DAVE MCKEAN HC SLIPCASE SET (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231153

(W) Dave McKean (A) Dave McKean

Dark Horse Books proudly presents this two-volume hardcover artbook collection showcasing the work of the legendary artist Dave McKean, who has created some of the most iconic images in modern comics, literature, film, and music. Featuring his visually-stunning work from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, Mirrormask, Arkham Asylum, Cages, Black Dog, Raptor, and so much more, as well as artwork featured in prose publications, film, music, and never-before-seen bonus material with commentary by Dave McKean. This deluxe two-volume set is collected into a gorgeous slipcase featuring original artwork by McKean, also including a satin ribbon marker in each volume, and a foreword by David Boyd Haycock.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 149.99

TRANSPLANTS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JUL231154

(W) Dave Collard (A) Domenico Carbone

When Jess finally receives the long-awaited organ transplant that she desperately needs to live, she believes all her troubles are behind her. That is until she starts developing some interesting side effects from the transplant-a newfound set of fantastical abilities and superpowers. When she discovers that everyone else who received organs from this donor is also experiencing the same thing, they must all figure out who this donor was, and decide what to do with the powers-use them for good, evil, or simply ignore them altogether.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

