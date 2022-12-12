Masters Of The Universe Makes Its Comic Book Debut, Up for Auction

Masters of the Universe has a long and storied history in the comics realm, from the mini-comics that came with the figures themselves to published stories from the biggest comic companies in the world. The struggle between good and evil, between He-man and Skeletor, has had many twists and turns, and it all began for most with DC Comics Presents #47 in 1982. I highly recommend watching the Toys That Made Us episode on the history of Masters of the Universe on Netflix for more, but this comic has become a highly desired piece for collectors. It doesn't get any better than this CGC 9.8 copy-taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Already at $600, this is a great piece. Check it out below.

Masters Of The Universe Is Always A Safe Bet

"DC Comics Presents #47 Superman and the Masters of the Universe (DC, 1982) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First comic book appearances of He-Man and Skeletor. Curt Swan art. Ross Andru cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $360. CGC census 12/22: 280 in 9.8, 1 higher. 1st appearance of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in comics. Superman vs. He-Man and The Masters of the Universe in "From Eternia with Death!" written by Paul Kupperberg with art by Curt Swan and inks by Mike DeCarlo. Cover price $0.60." I will always love that this cover has Superman on it; I don't know how many times over the years people have come into my shop and insisted that Superman was a He-Man character.

This is a key that you can believe in because it is not just comic people who desire this; you also have the figure and cartoon people who will always be interested. Go here to get more info on this one and to place a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids as well.

