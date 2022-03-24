Matt Baker Pre-Code Horror in the Rare Voodoo Annual #1, at Auction

Farrell Publication's Voodoo Annual #1 is a comic book that Pre-Code Horror collectors rarely want to part with, and it's easy to see why. It's a scarce 100-page giant square-bound edition comic book that includes Matt Baker art from the height of the notoriously-difficult Pre-Code era. The annual is part of publisher Farrell Publications 1952-1955 Voodoo series, which ran for 19 standard issues plus this giant annual. Despite the specificity of the title, Voodoo certainly ran the gamut of comic book horror, including ghosts, ghouls, black magic, vampires, and more. There are sixteen stories in all in this square-bound PCH classic, and there's a rare chance to get one with this Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 March 31 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40186 at Heritage Auctions.

Square-bound comic books and predominantly black covers are both notorious among collectors for being difficult to get in high grade — and the combination of both makes Voodoo Annual #1 a particularly tough get in anything above very low grade. Just how tough to get is Voodoo Annual #1 in grade? Only about 11 unrestored copies have traded hands at public auction over the past 20 years, and the CGC 5.0 copy available in this auction is the highest-graded unrestored copy up for auction since 2018. Serious Pre-Code Horror collectors don't like to part with this one, and it's easy to see why.

Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages. The only issue of the giant squarebound 100 page edition. Matt Baker art. Overstreet lists this book as "scarce." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $206. CGC census 3/22: 2 in 2.5, 22 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2103490001 and purchase grader's notes if available.