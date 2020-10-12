Matt Bogart, Jesse Holden's Incredible Doom Picked Up By HarperAlley

Over the last few years, Matt Bogart and Jesse Holden have created and published an online comic book series Incredible Doom, about four outsiders growing up in a small town in the 1990s who are learning to grapple with a new technology called the internet…

Incredible Doom has now been picked up by Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley as a graphic novel series, for publication in the summer of 2021 while the second volume will follow in 2022. Bogart and Holden's agents Charlie Olsen at Inkwell Management handled the deal for world English rights. Matthew Bogart lives in Portland, Oregon and is also the cartoonist behind the graphic novel The Chairs' Hiatus. Jason Holden also works as the Sleazy Wizard game studio.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. And Matt Bogart and Jesse Holden have given them another two.

Charlie Olson started at InkWell in 2007 and works with graphic novelists Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, and Noelle Stevenson as well as The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation into the Kennedy Assassination by Dan Mishkin, Ernie Cólon, and Jerzy Drozd, published by Abrams).