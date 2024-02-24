Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Fred Harper, matt bors, toxic avenger

Matt Bors & Fred Harper Bring Toxic Avenger Back To Comics From Ahoy

Matt Bors of The Nib and Fred Harper are creating a new Toxic Avenger comic book for Ahoy Comics, based on the cult classic Troma movies.

Matt Bors of the comic book journalism publisher The Nib is writing a new Toxic Avenger comic book drawn by Fred Harper for Ahoy Comics, based on the cult classic Troma movies. To be published in October as a five-issue series, it is intended to combine elements of the movies with the 1991 cartoon Toxic Crusaders "to create an entirely new story that blends mutant gore and environmental satire." Previously, Marvel Comics had published a Toxic Crusader comic book in the nineties, and recently Frazer Brown intended to publish a Toxic Crusader comic after his West End production of the stage show in his crowdfunded but absent Tales From The Quarantine.

Bors says on the Ahoy Comics newsletter, "This is the first of three or four big projects I will announce this year and one I'm neck deep in writing at the moment. If you liked my mutant-laden political cartoons or the satire of Justice Warriors, then you will like the direction I'm heading in with this project. I have a lot planned for Melvin Junko, the 98-pound weakling who is transformed into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength. This will be the first Toxic Avenger comic book since a Marvel run in 1991 and we are having gobs of fun with this series. There is also brand-new movie starring Peter Dinklage that is expected to get a wide release this year, so the Toxic Avenger is back and all superheroes who aren't from New Jersey are over. Sorry. Whether you love Troma films, know nothing about the character, or I have just unlocked deep memories of watching the cartoon on Saturday mornings in the early 90s, there will be something here for you to enjoy. Much love to AHOY and Troma for letting me try something new with the character." Bors intends to update readers with its progress on his Substack.

"The Toxic Avenger delivers what Troma fans want," said Ahoy Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "The series has violent action, gross mutations, bursting pustules, eye-popping visuals, and trenchant humor."

"If there was ever a superhuman hero for these toxic, miserable times, Toxie is the one!" said Lloyd Kaufman. "Only AHOY Comics and Bors & Harper could pull this off…er…mop this up! Toxie and the Troma Team can't wait 'til you read -no, experience – the art and stories that the Toxic Avenger Comic Book will explode in your brain, your soul, and your heart. Above all, remember – Toxie loves you and so do I."

"This series will combine elements of the original films with the Toxic Crusaders cartoon and characters in familiar ways, updated to tell a story of environmental devastation, corporate control, and social media mutation," said Bors. "The Toxic Avenger is first and foremost an environmental satire, one about a small town and its unremarkable people trapped and transformed by circumstances they don't control. The story Fred Harper and I are telling is about people frustrated by authorities telling them not to worry about their life, that things are fine, even as their dog mutates in front of their eyes. And at its core it is about a powerless boy, Melvin, who finds out he can be incredibly strong, hideously mutated, well-admired, and incredibly heroic… but still ultimately powerless over human behavior."

