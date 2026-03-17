Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Canongate, Fred Fordham, graphic novel, Matt Haig, Midnight Library, Midnight Train, Midnight World

Matt Haig's The Midnight Library Gets A Graphic Novel By Fred Fordham

Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library gets a graphic novel by Fred Fordham alongside the novel's sequel, The Midnight Train

Article Summary The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is being adapted into a graphic novel by acclaimed artist Fred Fordham.

The graphic novel will be published by Canongate in October 2026, expanding the bestselling story’s reach.

Fred Fordham’s adaptation arrives as the novel’s long-awaited sequel, The Midnight Train, releases in May.

Matt Haig and others praise Fordham’s vivid illustrations bringing Nora Seed and the magical library to life.

Matt Haig's The Midnight Library from 2020 is to get a graphic novel adaptation by Fred Fordham, who previously adapted To Kill A Mockingbird, The Wizard Of Earthsea, The Graet Gatsby and Brave New World. The Midnight Library: The Graphic Novel will be published by Canongate in October 2026. The Midnight Library has already sold 12 million copies worldwide in prose, and the graphic novel will just add to that. The news was announced at the Matt Haig Summit last week, organised by Canongate Books, with more than forty of Matt Haig's publishers from different countries gathered together to discuss "lessons learned from publishing his books worldwide" ahead of the release of the sequel, The Midnight Train, in May, as part of The Midnight World series. That's right, they actually do international summits just for something like this. Canongate's Francis Bickmore acquired world rights to Fordham's adaptation from Fordham's agent Jenny Savill at Nurnberg.

The Midnight Library: The Graphic Novel (The Midnight World) Hardcover – October 6, 2026 by Fred Fordham, Matt Haig

A beautifully illustrated graphic novel edition of the global phenomenon by #1 bestselling author Matt Haig Nora Seed's life has been going from bad to worse. Then, at the stroke of midnight on her last day on earth, she finds herself transported to a library. There she is given the chance to undo her regrets and try out each of the other lives she might have lived. Which raises the ultimate question: with infinite choices, what is the best way to live? Now, Matt Haig's beloved international phenomenon is reborn as a gorgeous graphic novel that captures every iteration of Nora's lives in vivid colors and immersive illustrations by Fred Fordham, the acclaimed artist behind the graphic novel adaptations of To Kill a Mockingbird and Brave New World. This special visual edition is a must-have for the bookshelves of both longtime lovers of Matt Haig and new readers alike.

The Midnight Library was a sci-fi/fantasy novel by Matt Haig about a woman named Nora Seed who finds herself in a mystical library that allows her to explore the infinite versions of her life and discover what truly makes it worth living. Matt Haig said, "I was a fan of Fred Fordham ever since I bought his version of To Kill a Mockingbird. He is a genius. It has been incredible to see him bring Nora and the library to such vivid life, almost precisely as I imagined it. So excited for people to see this version."

Fred Fordham said, "It's daunting to adapt a novel as phenomenally popular as The Midnight Library. But Nora's journey is so cleverly structured, and Matt Haig's storytelling is so clear and vivid that the whole process has been a joy. I'm grateful and touched by Matt's trust with this. And the same goes for Francis Bickmore and everyone at Canongate. I hope that fans of the novel will find this a faithful and rewarding way to revisit Nora's story."

Francis Bickmore added, "The 2026 Haig summit is an experiment in collaboration and a great opportunity to share the excitement we feel about Matt's new novel with Matt's many brilliant international publishers, and collaborate on ideas for making The Midnight Train campaign unmissable. What better year to create an entirely new edition of The Midnight Library in graphic novel form with the brilliant Fred Fordham? He is a master craftsman, who has been unbelievably dedicated to the detail of the novel and ingenious in bringing Nora Seed to thrilling visual life. We are so excited for readers, new and old, to fall under its spell."

Clare Conville, Haig's agent, said, "The Midnight Library lends itself brilliantly to the graphic novel format and Fred Fordham has done an incredible job here. The beautiful aesthetic that informs his work has brought The Midnight Library to life in the most unexpected ways and opened it up to a whole new generation of readers."

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