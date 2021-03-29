Matthew Klein Leaves Valiant For Penguin Random House & Marvel Comics

Next month, Matthew Klein joins the Penguin Random House Direct Comic Market Sales team, led by Tyne Hunter, exclusively distributing Marvel Comics to the direct market of comic book shops.

Matthew Klein is currently Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Valiant Entertainment, and has been for three years, but will be leaving to join Penguin Random House Direct Comic Market Sales.

Klein's first work in comics was as a Retail Associate at Forbidden Planet in Manhattan, where he would go on to train incoming employees. He joined the Valiant team in November 2014 as a Sales Manager. While at Valiant, Klein drove to shops and conventions all over North America. He has freelanced on behalf of creator-owned projects and for Z2 Comics, and is a founding member of the theatre company Reign or Shine Production, and was producer/manager on the production Don't Sue Us,

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Marvel Comics was moving its exclusive direct market business to Penguin Random House and away from Diamond Comic Distributors. Although retailers could still order through Diamond, as a wholesale customer of Penguin Random House. We also had 52 questions asked and answered by Penguin Random House to potential comic book retailers. The headlines seemed to be free shipping, a standard 50% discount level for retailers, a specific warehouse for comic book distribution (half an hour away from Diamond Comic Distributors own big warehouse) and assigned sales reps for all comic book stores. And we had plenty more thoughts to follow as well.

We also looked at Matthew Klein's new boss, Tyne Hunter, formerly a Senior Sales Manager at Penguin Random House and now associate director of Comic Market Sales, leading the new Penguin Random House Direct Comic Market division. And a big part of the newest Penguin Random House distribution facility in Hampstead, Maryland, devoted to servicing comics direct market accounts.