Tyne Hunter, The New Face of Marvel Comics At Penguin Random House

Who is Tyne Hunter? Two days ago, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Marvel Comics was moving its exclusive direct market business to Penguin Random House and away from Diamond Comic Distributors. Although retailers could still order through Diamond, as a wholesale customer of Penguin Random House. We also had 52 questions asked and answered by Penguin Random House to potential comic book retailers. The headlines seemed to be free shipping, a standard 50% discount level for retailers, a specific warehouse for comic book distribution (half an hour away from Diamond Comic Distributors own big warehouse) and assigned sales reps for all comic book stores. And we had plenty more thoughts yesterday morning as well. But it's always nice to put a face to a direct market distribution takeover.

Penguin Random House has promoted their Senior Sales Manager, Tyne Hunter to the position of associate director, Comic Market Sales, to lead the new Penguin Random House Direct Comic Market division. Which will now be a big part of the newest Penguin Random House distribution facility in Hampstead, Maryland, devoted to servicing comics direct market accounts.

Tyne Hunter has been at Penguin Random House in New York for over six years, in sales manager and senior manager roles. Before that, she was a sales support assistant, co-ordinator and representative at HarperCollins for over five years, and worked in Barnes And Noble stores. She's also quite the Black Panther fan. But then, these days, who isn't?

Is Tyne Hunter a new face for Bleeding Cool's Top 100 Power List? If we are able to put one together this year, definitely. And look for her to become quite the familiar name for comic book stores making the big move from Diamond to Penguin Random House in October this year.