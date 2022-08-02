Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2 Preview: Avengers Smash!

When the Avengers are turned into monsters in this preview of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2, it's down to The Hulk to be the voice of reason. Check out the preview below.

Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2

by Christos Gage & Paco Diaz, cover by EJ Su

The armored Avengers and their deadliest enemies have all been monsterized by the mystical Eye of the Kraken. As the Avengers contend with their strange new powers, they seek out some unlikely allies: Rocket, Groot and Ghost-Spider! But will even these new additions to the team be enough to defeat Doctor Doom and his ever-expanding monster army?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620330700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620330700221 – MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS 2 CHRISTOPHER VARIANT – $3.99 US

