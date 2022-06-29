Media Do International Adds 20+ Digital Manga from Kobunsha

Media Do International Inc. is expanding its manga offerings with more than 20 yaoi/Boys Love exclusive digital manga titles from revered Japanese publisher Kobunsha, available for the first time in English to global readers.

The BL/boys love titles were originally published in Japan and English-language editions are being produced by Media Do International. The content is rated for ages 18 and older.

The first 10 titles are available in June and include:

A Story of Love That I Do Not Know by Sachi Murakami

Your Treacle Affects At Night by Sachi Murakami

Love Patisserie by Anna Hanamaki

My Beloved Lord by Haruka Komusubi

Stalemate by Toomi Aoyama

Mahjong Parlor of Love by Meteo Hoshiduki

Professor Strangelove by Tomoei Sasahara

Legend of Mad BL Momotaroh Art by Tomoei Sasahara , Story by Ume Yamada

, Story by Wolf and Little BL Red Hood Art by Kotaro Kobayashi , Story by Ume Yamada

, Story by This Onmyoji is Bad News Art by Hiroshi Asagi, Story by Touka Namimaki

Readers are invited to leave reviews on NetGalley for the FREE preview chapters and full eBook releases to be automatically entered for a chance to win an illustrated shikishi artboard, personally autographed by 1 of 3 acclaimed BL manga-ka whose work is being debuted – Haruka Komusubi (My Beloved Lord), Sachi Murakami (Your Treacle Affects at Night) and Tomoei Sasahara (Professor Strangelove).

"These titles include works by a cadre of acclaimed creators in the BL manga space and we know each one will delight fans and readers. We are excited to partner with Media Do International to bring readers this content across leading digital reading platforms," says Takashi Endo of Kobunsha's BL Comics Management Team.

"BL manga has a fervent fanbase in North America and we are excited to expand our digital catalog with more than 20 new titles from Kobunsha," says Daihei Shiohama, President and CEO of Media Do International. "As the global popularity of manga continues to grow, we are committed to developing our digital manga catalog and expanding our distribution for a diverse range of readers."

Free preview chapters of select releases are available now for a limited time on NetGalley. Additional titles will be released later this year.

NetGalley, a division of Media Do International, helps publishers and authors promote digital review copies to book advocates and industry professionals. It's free to register as a Member/Reader on NetGalley.