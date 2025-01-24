Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: gi joe, Medieval Spawn

Medieval Spawn and Serial Killers in Image Comics April 2025 Solicits

Medieval Spawn, Black Ritual,, Lost Fantasy, Fashion School Serial Killer, Moonshine Bigfoot, GI Joe in Image Comics April 2025 solicits

Article Summary Image Comics introduces Medieval Spawn and Spawn: Black Ritual in April 2025 solicits.

GI Joe Silent One-Shots features iconic creators and thrilling stories without dialogue.

New miniseries debut: Golden Rage, Fashion School Serial Killer, and Moonshine Bigfoot.

Youngblood Deluxe offers a reimagined classic with Rob Liefeld and Joe Casey.

Image Comics sees Todd McFarlane launch Medieval Spawn #1 by Rory McConville and Marco Itri, and Spawn: Black Ritual: The Book Of Nyx #1 by Thomas Healy and Nat Jones, in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as the GI Joe Silent Missions one-shots. The return of Golden Rage with Mother Knows Best #1 by Chrissy Williams and Lauren Knight. I Was A Fashion School Serial Killer #1 by Doug Wagner, Michelle Madsen and Daniel Hillyard, Lost Fantasy #1 by Curt Pires and Luca Casalanguida, Moonshine Bigfoot #1 by Zach Howard, Mike Marlow, Nelson Daniel and Steve Ellis, and Youngblood Deluxe #1 by Rob Liefeld and Joe Casey, rewriting that first Image comic book for the third time…

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATTINA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250437

FEB250438 – MEDIEVAL SPAWN #1 (OF 4) CVR B URIBE

FEB250439 – MEDIEVAL SPAWN #1 (OF 4) CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Rory McConville (A) Marco Itri (CA) Francesco Mattina

Mini-Series Premier. Medieval Spawn's past has been a mystery to most until now. This miniseries explores the background of one of the most enigmatic of all the Hellspawns. Fighting dragons, wizards, and hordes of monsters, Sir Jon of York cuts a bloody path across history.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SPAWN: BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #1 (OF 7)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250440

(W) Thomas Healy (A / CA) Nat Jones

Mini-Series Premiere. Nyx has been many things to Al Simmons: enemy, friend, savior, and more. She was the first to take the mantle of She-Spawn and helped save Wanda and Cyan alongside Al. Then, one day, she just disappeared. She now reigns as the Queen of Hell, but where has she been, and what has she done to set her on this path? Spawn artist Nat Jones returns alongside writer and Spawn Editor-in-Chief Thomas Healy to fill in the gaps of those lost years. Dealing with the repercussions of the decisions that the fan-favorite witch has made, Thomas and Nat will delve into her past, present, and future as she seeks to help The Lost Coven.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

GI JOE ARAH BEACH HEAD (ONE-SHOT) CVR A HESTER & LOUGHRIDGE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250441

(W) Phil Hester (A) Travis Hymel (A / CA) Phil Hester, Lee Loughridge

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new G.I. Joe Silent Missions! The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with no dialogue. Now, in a standalone silent issue from Phil Hester (Green Arrow), fan favorite Beach Head is trapped in a DMZ and hunted by the forces of Cobra. But can Beach Head save himself and the war orphans he's vowed to protect?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

GI JOE ARAH BEACH HEAD (ONE-SHOT) CVR B FORNES

GI JOE ARAH BEACH HEAD (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HESTER

GI JOE ARAH BEACH HEAD (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORNES

GI JOE ARAH DUKE (ONE-SHOT) CVR A CRAIG & WORDIE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250445

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig, Jason Wordie

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new G.I. Joe Silent Missions! The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with no dialogue. Now, in a standalone silent issue from Wes Craig (Kaya, Deadly Class), Duke treks through Cobra-infested terrain to find his target-a traitor who's joined the enemy. Can Duke do the unthinkable to complete his mission?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GI JOE ARAH DUKE (ONE-SHOT) CVR B FORNES

GI JOE ARAH DUKE (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

GI JOE ARAH DUKE (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

GI JOE ARAH JINX (ONE-SHOT) CVR A DANI & SIMPSON

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250449

(W) Dani, Dan Watters (A / CA) Dani, Brad Simpson

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new G.I. Joe Silent Missions! The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with no dialogue. Now, in a standalone silent issue, the chart-topping team of Dani (Arkham City: The Order of the World) and Dan Watters (Destro) puts the iconic G.I. Joe ninja Jinx in the most dangerous mission of her life. She has 20 seconds-and 20 pages of real-time action-to escape a Cobra base on snowy mountain of death.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

GI JOE ARAH JINX (ONE-SHOT) CVR B FORNES

GI JOE ARAH JINX (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DANI

GI JOE ARAH JINX (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORNES

GI JOE ARAH ROADBLOCK (ONE-SHOT) CVR A KRAHNKE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250453

(W) Andrew Krahnke (A) Francesco Segala (A / CA) Andrew Krahnke

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new G.I. Joe Silent Missions! The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with no dialogue. Now, in a standalone silent issue from Andrew Krahnke (Bloodrik), Roadblock pits his .50 cal machine gun against a Cobra convoy led by the high-flying Wild Weasel.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GI JOE ARAH ROADBLOCK (ONE-SHOT) CVR B FORNES

GI JOE ARAH ROADBLOCK (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KRAHNKE

GI JOE ARAH ROADBLOCK (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORNES

GI JOE ARAH SPIRIT (ONE-SHOT) CVR A ROMERO

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250457

(W) Leonardo Romero (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Leonardo Romero

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new G.I. Joe Silent Missions! The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with no dialogue. Now, in a standalone silent issue from Leonardo Romero (Birds of Prey), the iconic G.I. Joe duo of Spirit and Freedom investigate mysterious disappearances in a nearby forest, only to discover a grotesque Cobra experiment…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GI JOE ARAH SPIRIT (ONE-SHOT) CVR B FORNES

GI JOE ARAH SPIRIT (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROMERO

GI JOE ARAH SPIRIT (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORNES



GOLDEN RAGE MOTHER KNOWS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR A KNIGHT

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250461

FEB250462 – GOLDEN RAGE MOTHER KNOWS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR B LOTAY

(W) Chrissy Williams (A / CA) Lauren Knight

Mini-Series Premiere. In a world where old and infertile women are deemed useless to society and abandoned on an island, Golden Rage documents their golden years of making friends, baking dessert, and fighting to the death. Mother Knows Best follows on from the first Golden Rage miniseries for a glorious new adventure. Created by writer Chrissy Williams (editor of Die, The Wicked + The Divine), artist Lauren Knight (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and colorist Sofie Dodgson (Bitter Root), this is the first issue of a brand-new five-issue miniseries where Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #1 (OF 5) CVR A HILLYAR

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250463

FEB250464 – I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #1 (OF 5) CVR B HILLYAR

FEB250465 – I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY

(W) Doug Wagner (CA) Michelle Madsen (A / CA) Daniel Hillyard

Mini-Series Premiere. Rennie Bethary has just been accepted into New York City's most prestigious fashion school. Her designs are daring, edgy, and singular… and made of human flesh. Did we forget to mention Rennie is a serial killer who simply wants to be a fashion designer instead? Stupid, pesky, murderous urges!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LOST FANTASY #1 CVR A CASALANGUIDA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250466

FEB250467 – LOST FANTASY #1 CVR B DIOTTO

FEB250468 – LOST FANTASY #1 CVR C 15 COPY INCV CASALANGUIDA

FEB250469 – LOST FANTASY #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ROBERTSON

FEB250470 – LOST FANTASY #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV LEE

FEB250471 – LOST FANTASY #1 CVR F 75 COPY INCV LEE

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Series Premiere. There is a world of magic, myth, and monsters that exists beneath the surface of our own. Since first contact was made over 100 years ago, The Great Hunters have kept us safe from the creatures that lurk in the shadows. But last night something broke through, and it's up to rookie monster hunter Henry Blackheart to stop it… A fresh take on fantasy from creators Curt Pires and Luca Casalanguida! East of West meets Something is Killing the Children in this new ongoing series. Plus: The Indigo Children return in Indigo Children: Exodus! A brand-new story serialized only in the pages of Lost Fantasy!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

MOONSHINE BIGFOOT #1 (OF 4) CVR A HOWARD DANIEL ELLIS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250472

FEB250473 – MOONSHINE BIGFOOT #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV

(W) Zach Howard, Mike Marlow (A / CA) Zach Howard, Nelson Daniel, Steve Ellis

Mini-Series Premiere. Buzzard County, 1981-Moonshine Bigfoot spends his days making a living while outwitting clueless cops, reckless rivals, and buffoonish Bigfoot Hunters. All is hunky-dory until he draws the attention of an Illuminati-esque cabal. With his partner in life and crime, Amethyst, our hairy hero is about to learn that some problems can't be handled just by jumping them in a souped-up Mach 1.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE #1

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250474

(W) Rob Liefeld, Joe Casey (A / CA) Rob Liefeld

The Blood Is Back! Badrock! Shaft! Die-Hard! Vogue! Sentinel! Riptide! Cougar! Chapel! This is the ultimate collector's edition you've been waiting for. Re-scripted, re-colored, and re-lettered, this fully remastered historic first issue of Youngblood #1 is ready to take comic stores by storm just like it did in 1992-when it shook all of comics to its core! Jam-packed with 40 pages of story and art, this deluxe edition (just in time for its 33rd anniversary) is the definitive version of Youngblood #1, the groundbreaking series that launched the Image Revolution!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ADVENTUREMAN FAMILY TREE #2 (OF 3)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250480

(W) Matt Fraction (A / CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Death From Above! The sky-faring supersaga of how ace aviatrix Sally Sweet met Adventureman holds in its harrowing heart a mechanical mystery-and if Claire and her sisters can suss out the significance of the Spellbinding Spitfire's secret origin, their next steps will lead them into the heart of Spectropolis itself!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #2 CVR A ZAWADZKI

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250481

FEB250482 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #2 CVR B TRAKHANOV

FEB250483 – ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WALTA

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Eric Zawadzki

"Slaughterhouse 9-5!" What stalks the blood-soaked kill floor? A dizzying, heartbreaking, hallucinogenic trip through the endless slaughterhouse! Witness a man's life cut up, ground down, and packaged for easy consumption!

It's another complete, done-in-one tale of time-and people-breaking down! This message brought to you by Red Heifer Meat Solutions. Your satisfaction is our first priority.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #2 (OF 5) CVR A GREENE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250484

FEB250485 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #2 (OF 5) CVR B HARREN

FEB250486 – BITTER ROOT NEXT MOVEMENT #2 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOMOK

(W) David Walker, Chuck Brown (A / CA) Sanford Greene

With the Freedom Riders still missing in the backwoods of Mississippi, and a jinoo threat that local law enforcement refuses to acknowledge, Meriah and her team face danger from every direction. But when an old ally of the Sangerye family emerges, the fight against evil intensifies. Unfortunately, it may be too late for our heroes, not to mention a nation being torn apart by hate and prejudice in the politically volatile summer of 1964.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

BUG WARS #3 (OF 6) CVR A ASRAR & WILSON

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250487

FEB250488 – BUG WARS #3 (OF 6) CVR B RIBIC

FEB250489 – BUG WARS #3 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MARTIN & KUBERT

(W) Jason Aaron (CA) Matthew Wilson (A / CA) Mahmud Asrar

"Lost in the Yard." Prisoner of the barbaric Beetle Clans, Slade Slaymaker fights for his life against a horde of hungry mosquitoes, with the mysterious spider witch Wysta by his side and the marauding armies of the Ant Imperium coming to slaughter them all.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #6 CVR A URIBE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250490

FEB250491 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #6 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Jonathan Uribe

The Gunslinger, free again and riding with intent, is attacked by a stranger. Her reasons are unknown, but her purpose is clear-kill the Gunslinger Spawn!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4) CVR A FIFFE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250492

FEB250493 – DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4) CVR B FIFFE (MR)

FEB250494 – DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4) CVR C 15 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)

FEB250495 – DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV SEARS (MR)

FEB250496 – DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV FIFFE (MR)

(W) Michel Fiffe (A / CA) Michel Fiffe

Mini-Series Finale! The wheels are burning off this revenge machine as it makes a nonstop speedrun into its grand finale. Say goodbye to your favorite superpowered misfits, as none of them will come away from this psychedelic bloodbath unscathed. Happy tears only for the story that lives up to its title!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #31 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250497

FEB250498 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #31 CVR B 10 COPY INCV CADONICI (MR)

FEB250499 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #31 CVR C 25 COPY INCV LEE (MR)

(W) James Tynion Iv (A) Letizia Cadonici, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Martin Simmonds

"Beward the Hat Man." High school outcast Frank is addicted to finding the darkest corners of the internet. But now those dark corners are reaching through the screen with very long fingers and very sharp teeth. Learn the origin of the Department's haunted hacker in a two-part Deviation with guest art by Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter)!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DUST TO DUST #5 (OF 8) CVR A JONES

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250500

FEB250501 – DUST TO DUST #5 (OF 8) CVR B 15 COPY INCV BOSCHI & CHUCKRY

(W) J. G. Jones, Phil Bram (A / CA) J. G. Jones

With the Dust Bowl heating up, Sarah makes her play to put the horrors of New Hope on the front pages. Meanwhile, Sheriff Meadows goes in alone to take down his top murder suspects and is aided by an unexpected ally.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #10 CVR A BROWN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250502

FEB250503 – FALLING IN LOVE ON PATH TO HELL #10 CVR B 15 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Garry Brown

The cataclysmic end to the second volume! It's an all-out war on the island! MacRaith has been captured, Mohan's fort has been sieged, and the fight to control the path off the island may send all the souls on the island to hell! While the living are fighting, the dead rush from hell. Who will live, who will die, and who will escape purgatory? Plus, Ogata Asami's past continues to bleed into the present.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

FERAL #12 CVR A FLEECS FORSTNER RODRIGUEZ

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250504

FEB250505 – FERAL #12 CVR B FORSTNER & FLEECS

FEB250506 – FERAL #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner (CA) Trish Forster, Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Tone Rodriguez

Elsie, Lord, Gigi, and their makeshift pack find new allies as they make their way to the Pet City sanctuary. But can they trust these mysterious new cats? What are they after? What are they hiding? And what kind of cat has its own vicious guard dog!?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GEIGER #13 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250507

FEB250508 – GEIGER #13 CVR B PRADO & DZIOBA

FEB250509 – GEIGER #13 CVR C VON GORMAN

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

The explosive second year of the hit series begins here! Geiger comes face to face with the unstoppable power of Ashley Arden, The Glowing Woman. Can he learn to control his abilities as she has, or will his growing power doom him and everyone he holds dear? Meanwhile, The Custodian returns-alive and more dangerous than ever. But what's his connection to Junkyard Joe, and why is he back now? Secrets unravel, and the stakes have never been higher!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250510

FEB250511 – GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR B CHEW

FEB250512 – GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR C DE FELICI

FEB250513 – GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV KERSCHL

FEB250514 – GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MOORE & LUCAS

FEB250515 – GI JOE (2024) #6 CVR F 50 COPY INCV JOHNSON & SPICER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

Duke vs. Cobra Commander. It's all been leading to this. And the ending no one will see coming!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO (FACSIMILE) #21 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250516

(W) Larry Hama (A) Larry Hama, Steve Leialoha, George Roussos (CA) Klaus Janson, Ed Hannigan

One of the Most Important Comic Books Ever Returns! To celebrate G.I. Joe: Silent Missions month, experience the groundbreaking "Silent Interlude" from writer/artist Larry Hama! This legendary issue features a Snake-Eyes solo mission, the first appearance of Storm Shadow, and a full-length, action-packed story with no dialogue!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO (FACSIMILE) #21 CVR B

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO (FACSIMILE) #21 CVR C 10 COPY IN

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO (FACSIMILE) #21 CVR D 25 COPY IN

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO (FACSIMILE) #21 CVR E

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #43 CVR A GLAPION

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250521

FEB250522 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #43 CVR B RANDAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Jonathan Glapion

The Gunslinger is in for the fight of his life! All hell has broken loose. He is the only one standing between a horde of rampaging demons and a small town.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

HIVE #3

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250523

(W) A. J. Lieberman (A / CA) Mike Henderson

After escaping Shay, Mason wakes to find himself with Stokes' breakaway hive, and no one is impressed-at first. Meanwhile, the FBI targets Shay, and as Mason grows stronger, he takes revenge on a past enemy while the spy Shay planted in Stokes' hive is revealed. Welcome to The Hive.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

HORNSBY & HALO #6 CVR A SNEJBJERG & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250524

FEB250525 – HORNSBY & HALO #6 CVR B PERALTA

FEB250526 – HORNSBY & HALO #6 CVR C CHIARELLO

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

The issue you've been waiting for! Sidney-also known as The Adjudicator-continues to blow the minds of Zach and Rose by giving them a guided tour of their true birthright and birthplace: Heaven and Hell! Will they come to embrace their new normal? Or reject it?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

JUVENILE #5 (OF 5) CVR A ORELLANA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250527

FEB250528 – JUVENILE #5 (OF 5) CVR B ORELLANA

FEB250529 – JUVENILE #5 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV LLOVET

(W) Jesus Orellana (A / CA) Jesus Orellana

Mini-Series Finale. Sara and her friends are on the brink of freedom, but the adults aren't letting them go without a fight! A shocking revelation changes everything in this epic conclusion to the Juvenile story!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

KING SPAWN #45 CVR A LEE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250530

FEB250531 – KING SPAWN #45 CVR B RANDAL

(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Puppeteer Lee

The Revenant is coming. The mysterious right hand of a secret organization that has existed for centuries is in New York City, and not even Spawn can stop him.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #8

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250532

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

With the realization that he was sent on a suicide mission coming to bear, Charles takes a hard look at who he can trust and who may be his enemy.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

LUCKY DEVILS #4 (OF 9) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250533

FEB250534 – LUCKY DEVILS #4 (OF 9) CVR B MACLEAN (MR)

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

The sinfully good adventure continues as we descend to the fourth circle, where the greediest among us end up. Our devilish heroes Collar and Rake have successfully begun their revolutionary plan to destabilize Hell by secretly doing good up on Earth-but the demonic bigwigs are taking notice. They've called in a terrifying hunter to find the devils responsible for all this underworld disarray…and this lady is bad news. What the hell will our lucky little devils do?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

MONKEY MEAT SUMMER BATCH #2 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250535

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

The company brings you new tales! A mad scientist revives her girlfriend, but has to do afterlife therapy first. And a broken warrior tries to guide cavemen to glory to make up for his mistakes. Tropical sunlight and regrets! Two of our fave flavors. We might even make them cereals…

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MONSTRESS #57 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250536

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

The Defiled, now controlling some of the most powerful figures in the Known World, are poised to create unimaginable chaos-unless Maika and her tentative allies can stop them. Elsewhere, Tuya reveals a secret that could change everything.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

MOON IS FOLLOWING US #8 (OF 10) CVR A ROSSMO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250537

FEB250538 – MOON IS FOLLOWING US #8 (OF 10) CVR B JOHSNON & SPICER (MR)

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Riley Rossmo

Sam and Duncan lay it all on the line.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

NIGHTS #15 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250539

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano

Part Three of the Chimera prequel arc! Surviving their encounter with the serpent, Gray, Erik, and Tsukumari are trapped on the hidden Island, Thule, surrounded by magic-wielders! As Erik learns more about his bloodline and their abilities, Gray and Mari make shocking discoveries about Thule's inhabitants and the blood that will be spilt as the mysterious phenomenon draws near.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

NULLHUNTER #7 (OF 12) CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250540

FEB250541 – NULLHUNTER #7 (OF 12) CVR B VARGAS (MR)

FEB250542 – NULLHUNTER #7 (OF 12) CVR C LOSTY (MR)

(W) Michael Walsh (A) Gustaffo Vargas (CA) Michael Walsh

Sent to CRT-3 to catch a traitor, Clay learns that sometimes a tamed Bull can be even more dangerous. The seventh chapter of Nullhunter, the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer Michael Walsh and artist Gustaffo Vargas, is out in April.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #4

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250543

(W) Otis Frampton (A) Tracy Bailey (A / CA) Otis Frampton

The crooked magician's magic has caused chaos and calamity, turning Ojo's life upside down! From the creative mind of Otis Frampton (Oddly Normal), L. Frank Baum's classic novel comes to life in an exciting new way! Don't miss out!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

PHANTOM ROAD #11 CVR A WALTA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250544

FEB250545 – PHANTOM ROAD #11 CVR B KRISTIANSEN (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Nominated for "Best New Series" at the 2024 Eisners, Phantom Road returns for a thrilling new arc by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernández Walta! Back in 1997, Theresa Weaver's father, Agent Donald Weaver, was called out to Wisconsin to investigate a case connected to Project Jackknife. Partnered with the unconventional Agent Jimmy Harold, Weaver discovers a trail of gruesome clues that will uncover the connections between the mysterious leylines, the Billy Bear truck stops, and the hideous roadside murders.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

POWER FANTASY #8 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250546

FEB250547 – POWER FANTASY #8 CVR B DANI (MR)

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Eliza Hellbound saved the world. When written like that, it sounds like a good thing. The Power Fantasy finally explores what makes the ultimate good girl gone bad tick-tick-tick.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

RADIANT BLACK #33 CVR A COSTA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250548

FEB250549 – RADIANT BLACK #33 CVR B 25 COPY INCV REIS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (CA) Marcello Costa

As Marshall investigates a new threat, he's shocked to find it closer to home than he ever could have imagined! And as if that wasn't enough: look, up in the sky! It's a vampire! It's a werewolf! It's… Bludmoon? From Rogue Sun? What's he doing here?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

REDCOAT #11 CVR A ANDERSON & HITCH

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250550

FEB250551 – REDCOAT #11 CVR B FRANK & ANDERSON

FEB250552 – REDCOAT #11 CVR C LEE

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Andrew Currie (A / CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

Enter the next great American myth from The Unnamed-The Northerner. Who is this enigmatic figure? What drives him? And why does the immortal Simon Pure stand as his adversary? Discover the untold origins of one of the most mysterious legends in American history-and uncover how his arrival reshapes the destinies of Redcoat, Geiger, Junkyard Joe, and the rest of The Unnamed.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ROCKETFELLERS #5 CVR A MANAPUL

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250553

FEB250554 – ROCKETFELLERS #5 CVR B SOOK

FEB250555 – ROCKETFELLERS #5 CVR C PERALTA

(W) Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul (A / CA) Francis Manapul

When the mysterious floating eyeball sends one of the Rocketfeller family members to the ER, a squad of heavily armed intruders converge upon their home. The only one left to defend it? The cute, little dog Rex. Pray for the invaders…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

ROGUE SUN #26 CVR A SIMEONE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250556

FEB250557 – ROGUE SUN #26 CVR B 25 COPY INCV COSTA

(W) Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton (A) Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

Radiant Black comes to New Orleans! Dylan and Marcus grapple with the identity of the new Rogue Sun-but that'll have to wait, because a surprise visit from Chicago's finest brings brand-new problems to Dylan's door!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

SAVAGE DRAGON #278 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250558

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Tyrone Dragon takes center stage in the third of four issues that stars one of the Dragon children. When the undersea legions invade the surface world in search of revenge, it's up to Tyrone to face them-alone! What chance does a nine-year-old have against the Vicious Fishes? Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SAVAGE DRAGON #279 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250560

FEB250561 – SAVAGE DRAGON #279 CVR B LARSEN (MR)

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Maddy Dragon takes center stage in the fourth of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. Lightning Girl takes Maddy under her wing to help train the plucky seven-year-old, but the two find themselves up to their eyeballs in trouble! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SEASONS #4 CVR A AZACETA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250562

FEB250563 – SEASONS #4 CVR B 15 COPY INCV FIUMARA & MCCAIG

(W) Rick Remender (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Paul Azaceta

Spring uncovers clues as to the whereabouts of her sister, Autumn, and hatches a plan to find her, but she might already be too late to help sister Summer who has been invited to take center stage inside the carnival bigtop to receive a special gift from the Ringleader.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SNOTGIRL #20 CVR A HUNG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250564

FEB250565 – SNOTGIRL #20 CVR B O MALLEY

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Leslie Hung

"Weekend II, Conclusion." In our oversized 20th issue, much trouble is gotten into, while almost no lessons are learned. What did you expect? It's Snotgirl. More soon, dear readers. (The story will continue after a short break for the release of Volume 4, Make It Make Sense!)

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

SPAWN #365 CVR A BARBERI

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250566

FEB250567 – SPAWN #365 CVR B SPEARS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Carlo Barberi

Hell has broken free and is spilling out onto Earth. Angels and Demons are fighting in the streets. Only one man can put a stop to the carnage-Spawn.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SPAWN RAT CITY #13 CVR A CARLOS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250568

FEB250569 – SPAWN RAT CITY #13 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Erica Schultz (A / CA) Ze Carlos

Where did the Chairman end up after his run-in with a pistol? And how is Quinlan surviving now that they're on their own?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #14 CVR A GAY

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250570

FEB250571 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #14 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Raymond Gay

The truth is finally coming to light. There is a conspiracy brewing, and Sam and Twitch are about to blow it wide open.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SPAWN SCORCHED #41 CVR A GAY

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250572

FEB250573 – SPAWN SCORCHED #41 CVR B RANDAL

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Raymond Gay

Now that Vicerator has assembled her team to take out the Scorched, Jessica and crew decide to reach out to a few old friends for help.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250574

FEB250575 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR B CORONA & SPICER

FEB250576 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR C 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA

FEB250577 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BEACH

FEB250578 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PHAM CHUONG

FEB250579 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR F 100 COPY INCV LULLABI

FEB250580 – TRANSFORMERS #19 CVR G BLANK SKETCH CVR

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Ludo Lullabi (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer

**NEW STORY ARC **

WHAT HAPPENED TO MEGATRON?

The story that every fan has demanded begins RIGHT HERE.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR A HICKS

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250581

FEB250582 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR B SOOK

FEB250583 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

FEB250584 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

FEB250585 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV

FEB250586 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS MUMMY #2 (OF 4) CVR F 75 COPY INCV

(W) Faith Erin Hicks (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Faith Erin Hicks

Ten years later, Helen Grosvenor surprisingly reconnects with her past at Cairo's most famed museum. But nothing can prepare Helen for the truth as she's confronted by an unexpected arrival who may be friend, foe… or something else entirely!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

W0RLDTR33 #15 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250587

FEB250588 – W0RLDTR33 #15 CVR B OEMING (MR)

FEB250589 – W0RLDTR33 #15 CVR C 15 COPY INCV CHA (MR)

FEB250590 – W0RLDTR33 #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV STOKOE (MR)

(W) James TynionIV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Fernando Blanco

What remains of the planet in 2049 is barely hospitable. The Undernet has won. Ellison Lane believes he finally has all the pieces to give humanity another shot at a future. But to do so, he'll need help from the last surviving member of the original w0rldtr33 gang…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

WALKING DEAD DLX #110 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250591

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Ezekiel vs. Michonne? This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

WALKING DEAD DLX #111 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250594

FEB250595 – WALKING DEAD DLX #111 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)

FEB250596 – WALKING DEAD DLX #111 CVR C PORTACIO & SINCLAIR (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Lucille is going to be so jealous.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) CVR A LANDINI

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250597

FEB250598 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) CVR B WARD

FEB250599 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) CVR C LANDINI BO

FEB250600 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY IN

FEB250601 – WERE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY IN

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Stefano Landini

War has come to Annalise's secluded island home. Luckily for her, one of her father's robot-men found her before the enemy forces did. The robot's only directive is to get Annalise off the island alive. But she has another plan… The explosive saga of love and revenge, mad scientists and super-spies, and the child caught in between continues here!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

WITCHBLADE #10 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250602

FEB250603 – WITCHBLADE #10 CVR B SOZOMAIKA

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A / CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzinni is this generation's bearer of the Witchblade. A supernatural relic meant to balance the forces of darkness and light. Following a savage clash with Mafia hitman Jackie Estacado, this generation's nascent bearer of The Darkness, Sara is on the prowl for the power behind the bloodthirsty inhuman traffickers-Sonatine! Sara's troubles with Jackie escalate, and the first appearance of Sonatine heralds something much bigger on the horizon.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

CRIMINAL TP VOL 05 (NEW EDITION)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250475

(W) Ed Brubaker (A / CA) Sean Phillips

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the fifth story arc of Brubaker and Phillips' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design. One year after the events of Criminal Volume 4, Tracy Lawless is still a man caught between a history of violence and his own conscience. And now the worst bad guy in the world is tasked with a new job: solving a series of murders of untouchable crime lords. Criminal returns to its hard-hitting pulp roots!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

FAMILY FORCE FIVE TP

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250476

(W) Matt Braly (A / CA) Ainsworth Lin Marz Jr.

Fighting alien kaiju with your family on a Friday night is a totally normal part of being a teenager… right? Well, it is for Maise, who, despite her protests, continues the family legacy of keeping the world safe, all while trying to get good grades, impress her crush, and balance extracurriculars. But growing up in this family means Maise must live up to the expectations of those she's destined to protect while not losing herself in the process. Matt Braly (Disney's Amphibia) and Ainsworth Lin team up for the YA graphic novel of the year full of action and charm in Family Force V!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

INVINCIBLE TP VOL 09 (NEW EDITION)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250477

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Bill Crabtree (CA) Cory Walker, Dave McCaig

Now a hit animated series on Prime Video! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire Invincible comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning covers from Cory Walker and Dave McCaig. Invincible's become Earth's newest protector, working for the Global Defense Agency led by Cecil Stedman. Whether it's facing off with Doc Seismic or an alien menace, Mark's been a good soldier… but something's changed. Now, Mark Grayson can no longer follow Cecil's orders unquestioned and finds himself up against the very organization he's been working for! This won't be pretty… Collects Invincible #48-53.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ROOK EXODUS TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

JUL247713

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

Fight or Flight? That's the question the man known only as Rook must answer. Centuries in the future, Earth is a dying planet, choking on pollution and poverty. The wealthy purchase passage to new worlds, while the desperate work for the company that built them-the Better-World Corporation. After a fire reduced his family farm in Illinois to ashes, Rook took a job that came with a one-way ticket to Exodus, a terraformed planet where every aspect of nature is under human control. As a Warden, Rook commands the scavenger bird population. But when Exodus's World-Engine mysteriously failed, the rich fled, abandoning their workers. In the chaos, the Wardens' authority and tech fell into the wrong hands, turning their powers into tools of oppression. Now, with Exodus dying and overrun by factions fighting for dominance, Rook and his allies-such as the lawful Dire Wolf and the loyal Swine-must decide: will they fight against insurmountable odds or find a way to escape the collapse of another world? Collects Rook: Exodus #1-6.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

VOID RIVALS DLX ED HC VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250479

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes, Patricio Delpeche (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

The Energon Universe starts here! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies end up on a journey neither of them expected. What dark forces await them? And will they be able to put aside their differences to confront them together? Rediscover the series that started the Energon Universe in this landmark deluxe hardcover edition of Void Rivals from the game-changing team of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici that brings the world of Transformers-and beyond-back to comics.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!