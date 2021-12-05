Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios gets in on that Old Person Superhero gimmick this week with the launch of Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, featuring an alternate-universe Buffy still slaying in her fifties after the Slayer line has been terminated, Vampires have openly integrated into the world, and Buffy is alone and in England. Will she come across and slay a Rich Johnston vampire as he gasps, "pip pip?" That we cannot answer, but we can offer this preview. The comic is in stores on Wednesday.
Can a lone Slayer save what's left of humanity? Buffy Summers is the last Slayer. Now in her 50s, she wages a one woman fight against the forces of darkness, who prey on humanity in the daylight unimpeded thanks to a magical catastrophe that has nearly blotted out the sun. The same disaster robbed Buffy of her friends and ended the Slayer-line, forcing her into an endless guerilla war. That is, until she stumbles across something she hasn't seen in a long time – hope, in the form of a prophecy and the young girl who carries it. The Multiverse explodes as writer Casey Gilly (Femme Magnifique, You Died) and artist Joe Jaro (Firefly) bring you a dystopian tale of Buffy Summers as you've never seen her before for fans of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, and Future State: Wonder Woman.
Main cover for Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1, by Casey Gilly and Joe Jaro, in stores 12/8/2021 from BOOM! Studios
Preview page from Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #1, by Casey Gilly and Joe Jaro, in stores 12/8/2021 from BOOM! Studios
