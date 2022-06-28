Mega & Dead Kingdom in Red 5 Comics September 2022 Solicits

Salvador Sanz's Mega and Etienne Derepentigny's Dead Kingdom both launch in Red 5 Comics' September 2022 solicitations. Here is the full listing for the publisher.

MEGA RISE OF BLACK SWAN #1

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221866

(W) Salvador Sanz (A / CA) Salvador Sanz

Eons ago, the Ancient Ones won the war against the Jackals and managed to incarcerate them in the depths of our planet. Humankind and all life on Earth arose and evolved on the surface of a massive inner prison. Now, the Primordial Jackals are awakening one by one, and only Mega stands in their way to re-emerge from the darkness. After the success of the first miniseries, Salvador Sanz delivers a new chapter in the epic Mega saga.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 7.99

DEAD KINGDOM #1

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221863

(W) Etienne Derepentigny (A) Etienne Derepentigny

A mysterious plague is haunting the kingdom. With the help of a peacekeeper, a group of soldiers investigate a village that may hold the answers to what is happening. But the truth is far worse that everyone could ever imagine. Dead Kingdom is a five-part, multi layered saga that will explore a world where sorcery, brotherhood, and love collide with the rising nightmare of the living dead.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.95

AUGUST PURGATORY UNDERGROUND #2

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221862

(W) Benjamin W. Morse (A) Benjamin W. Morse

Stranded on a decaying planet occupied by a secret enemy army, Captain August and his new ally, Sheriff Cossato, organize a resistance. But they soon find that a deadly foe from August's past has been reborn with one goal-revenge!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.95

DEAD OR ALIVE TP VOL 01

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221864

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Alfonso Ruiz

When two down-on-their-luck cowboys capture the most wanted outlaw in the West, they get more than they bargained for when they discover a Comanche shaman has infected him with an ancient zombie virus. If the zombie doesn't kill them, the Comanche, rival bounty hunters, and other outlaws will!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 14.95

DRAGON WHISPERER SEARCH FOR OBSIDIAN #4

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221865

(W) Alex Deluca (A / CA) Mauricio Caballero

Astonishing things happen for Rosalinda the Dragon Whisperer, and her friends! Some of these changes to her amazing abilities are beautiful. Some are horrible. Her quest to save Obsidian the Dragon comes to a shocking turning point. Hundreds of years in the past, big things change for the young Obsidian and his creature companions too. He learns that when powerful magic is used, it could change the world. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.95

MYSTERY BROTHERS #3

RED 5 COMICS

JUL221867

(W) Quentin Lee (A) Elis Zill

Taking shelter with their friends in Brooklyn, Jin has a vision that the Maria robots will rebel and take over the world. With the help of their late father's virtual AI, Jin and his mysterious half brother Adam infiltrate Proffitt Corp's headquarters to rescue Jin's mom and discover Adam's mysterious origin.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.95