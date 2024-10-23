Posted in: Comics | Tagged: iron man, melinda may

Melinda May Returns To Marvel For Iron Man But Which Side Is She On?

Melinda May Returns To Marvel For Iron Man... But Which Side Is She On? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Melinda May returns to Marvel in Iron Man, leaving SHIELD and FBI for Stark Technology's board.

Melinda May's new role hints at a plot to push Tony Stark back into weapons manufacturing.

Tony Stark remembers Melinda May as "The Cavalry" in a storyline rich with continuity.

Iron Man #1 by Ackerman and Ohta introduces a new era with Stark facing classic enemies.

Melinda May, Agent of SHIELD, was a character created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen for Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD TV show, played by Ming-Na Wen, right-hand woman to Phil Coulson, as a humourless, stoic, focused second, an pilot of The Bus.

Nicknamed "The Calvary" for her occasional tendency to be a one-woman army to pull SHIELD troops out of the stickiest spots, single handedly, she appeared in MCU continuity comics and then the main 616 line itself.

She was in the new SHIELD comic book that reflected the TV show, popping up in Ghost Rider and the like, and then a semi-future version of herself as an ex-SHIELD agent in the FBI, in the 2021 The Marvels series by Kurt Busiek and Yildiray Cinar. But nothing since.

Until today, no longer SHIELD, no longer FBI, but on the board of Stark Technology, sporting… quite a new look.

And involved in the latest move to push him out, and get Stark back to building weapons…

What gives? Unless, of course, this is Melinda May Jr… well, it worked with Nick Fury, did it not? But this Tony Stark definitely remembers this Melinda May as being The Cavalry. For a comic book that leads strongly with continuity references across Iron Man's timeline, an explanation is likely…

IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240643

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Yasmine Putri

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS! Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 23, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!