Meredith Moriarty's Third Shift Society Gets A Webtoon Print Deal

Eisner Award nominee Meredith Moriarty's Third Shift Society, is a supernatural adult graphic novel series about a woman with psychic powers who gets a job working for a pumpkin-headed paranormal detective.

Published by Webtoon, it has now been picked up by Emma Hambly at WebtoonUnscrolled for World English rights. Meredith Moriarty describes Third Shift Society as "an ongoing supernatural action webcomic about solving mysteries, punching ghosts, and finding your place in the world. It stars two paranormal detectives: Ellie, a plucky 20-something who recently discovered her own otherworldly powers; and Ichabod, a calm, intelligent man who happens to have a pumpkin for a head. Together they navigate a world full of spirits, vampires, witches, and demons…and those are just the clients!" It is listed as "Life's funny. One minute you're jobless, deep in debt and on the verge of eviction; the next you're in a fight with a monster and getting a job working for a Paranormal Detective with the head of a Jack-o-Lantern. It's an age-old story. Now the financially-challenged Ellie (who's just discovered she has strong psychic powers) and her Pumpkin-headed boss Ichabod have to team up and fight the things that go bump in the night."

Publication for Third Shift Society is set for February 2024. Meredith Moriarty is an artist and writer from Philadelphia who specializes in visual storytelling through comics, illustration, and design. She represented herself in this 2-book deal.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 72 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles and is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish twelve series a year.