Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Metal warrior, type o negative

Metal Warrior & Type O Negative Get Graphic Novels From Z2 in December

Metal Warrior and Type O Negative bioth get Graphic Novels from Z2 Comics in their December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Heavy metal bands Metal Warrior and Type O Negative get graphic novels from Z2 Comics in December 2024.

Metal Warrior's Psykdin's Descent Book 1 by Fellowes and Kram includes a limited edition 7-inch vinyl.

Type O Negative's Bloody Kisses celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new graphic novel adaptation.

Notable contributors to the Type O Negative project include Cristina Scabbia, Charlie Benante, and Andy Biersack.

Both heavy metal bands Metal Warrior and Type O Negative get graphic novels in Z2 Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, with Metal Warrior's Psykdin's Descent Book 1 by comic book creative team Fellowes and Kram, including a 7 inch vinyl, and the 30th-Anniversary of Type O Negative's album Bloody Kisses getting its own graphic novelisation, with creators Cristina Scabbia, Charlie Benante, Burton C. Bell, Andy Biersack, Ryan J. Downey, Carla Harvey, Alan Robert, Steve Kurth, Marco Finnegan and Alan Robert.

METAL WARRIOR #1 (OF 9) PSYKDINS DESCENT ADVENTURE BEGINS (C

Z2 COMICS

OCT241967

(W) KRAM (A / CA) FELLOWES

Premium Oversized Edition of the graphic novel Metal Warrior" Psykdin's Descent Book 1: The Adventure Begins. This 8" x 12" edition is perfectbound and packaged with a Limited Edition 7" vinyl, featuring the Metal Warrior songs. The Thousand-Year War threw a mighty wrench into the band's plans. But after surviving that and finally coming back together, their reunion nearly killed them. The graphic novel presented in this campaign tells the story of the nefarious villainy Metal Warrior had to face before bringing you their brand new songs.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

TYPE O NEGATIVE BLOODY KISSES 30 HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

OCT241968

(W) Type O Negative, Cristina Scabbia, Charlie Benante, Burton C. Bell, Andy Biersack, Ryan J. Downey, Carla Harvey, Alan Robert (A) Steve Kurth, Marco Finnegan (A / CA) Alan Robert

The 30th-Anniversary of Type O Negative's album Bloody Kisses is celebrated in this stunning volume of art and stories. With contributions by rock stars Andy Biersack, Carla Harvey, Cristina Scabbia, and Burton C. Bell (As well as many more!), this anthology captures both the haunted edge and the dry satirical humor that defined what many consider to be the definitive gothic metal album.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!