Michael Davis Writes Essay – John Paul Leon Batman/Catwoman Special

This week, the Batman/Catwoman Special, originally to be created by Tom King and John Paul Leon, goes to Final Order Cut-Off from DC Comics. Originally planned for earlier in the year, John Paul Leon died while working on the issue. Now his friends and colleagues have completed the comic book in tribute and in memory of their friend, with Bernard Chang, Shawn Crystal, Mitch Gerads, and Dave Stewart completing the story, including tributes by Lee Bermejo, Denys Cowan, Dave Gibbons, Becky Cloonan, Klaus Janson, Dave Stewart, Rick Leonardi, Chris Batista, Dani, Tamra Bonvillain, Ibrahim Moustafa, Clay Mann, Seth Mann, Vanesa del Rey, Dave Johnson, Joëlle Jones, Shawn Martinborough, Chris Sotomayor, Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez, Tula Lotay, Walter Simonson and Laura Martin. The book will also have essays, by Batman: Creature Of The Night collaborator Kurt Busiek, and his former mentor, and the man who hired him for the first issue of Static, Bleeding Cool contributor Michael Davies. This also marks Michael's first published work from DC Comics in decades.

The BATMAN/CATWOMAN series has been showing us the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it has changed over their lives, but what about their connections from BEFORE they became costumed adventurers? The upcoming Batman/Catwoman Special (on shelves Tuesday January 25) traces the life of Selina Kyle from its earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld and reveals that Bruce was a presence in her life all along. Whether fate or coincidence, it's even more of a reason why the Bat/Cat romance is one of the most enduring love affairs in all of comics.

Now expanded to celebrate the legacy of iconic artist John Paul Leon, whose untimely passing after a long battle with cancer shocked the comics world this past May, this special will feature the work Leon completed for the original story plus tributes to the renowned artist created in his name by some of his closest friends and admirers. Bernard Chang, Shawn Crystal, Mitch Gerads and Dave Stewart will bring the original story to its conclusion, lettered by Clayton Cowles, while comics' top artists gather to celebrate Leon's creative legacy through pin-up pages in the special, including Lee Bermejo, Denys Cowan, Joëlle Jones, Dave Gibbons, Walter Simonson, and more.

"With the blessing of Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, and DC, it is my immense honor to announce my next project is the back half of the Batman/Catwoman Special #1 that the late great John Paul Leon was working on right up to his passing," shared Gerads. "Honored doesn't begin to cut it…"

Batman/Catwoman Special #1 will publish on January 25, 2022 with a cover by John Paul Leon and variant covers by Lee Weeks and Bill Sienkiewicz.

Original Story "Interlude"

Tom King – Writer

John Paul Leon – Artist (p.1-13), Breakdowns (14-20) and Cover

Bernard Chang w/Shawn Crystal – Artists (p.14-20)

Mitch Gerads – Artist (p.21-38)

Dave Stewart – Colors (p.1-20)

Clayton Cowles – Letterer Pin Ups

Lee Bermejo

Deny Cowan

Becky Cloonan

Klaus Janson & Dave Stewart

Rick Leonardi & Dave Stewart

Chris Batista

Dani & Tamra Bonvillain

Ibrahim Moustafa

Clay Mann & Seth Mann

Vanesa del Rey

Dave Johnson

Joëlle Jones

Shawn Martinborough & Chris Sotomayor

Khary Rhandolph & Emilio Lopez

Tula Lotay

Dave Gibbons

Walter Simonson & Laura Martin

Jon Bogdanove & Sian Mandrake Essays

Michael Davis

Kurt Busiek