Michael Moorcock, Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons's Christmas Carol

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is the Christmas 2022 edition of Hard Agree's annual yuletide charity podcast, featuring host Andrew Sumner and an all-star line-up from comics, movies, TV & theatre performing Charles Dickens' live recitation of A Christmas Carol in support of ComicBooks for Kids. Joining Sumner on the podcast are legendary fantasy author Michael Moorcock; BBC presenter & wine expert Olly Smith, author, actor & MCU star Evangeline Lilly, comic book legend Dave Gibbons, West End theatre star Julie Stark, comics editor & creator David Leach and Titan Comics' marketing man and ComicBooks for Kids UK director Will O'Mullane. The annual Hard Agree Players cartoon was donated by Kelly Yates.

Sumner commented: "ComicBooks for Kids is a wonderful charity founded by Mark Weiss that does amazing work getting comic books into the hands of children in long-term hospital care on both sides of the Atlantic. Myself and my co-producers Kenric Regan & John Horsley have always admired Dickens' timeless seasonal message of empathy & civic responsibility, and thought 'what better way to underline & amplify ComicBooks for Kids' mission than to return to the words of Charles Dickens himself, the great believer in human society pulling together?' Please visit their website CB4K.org, please check them out and please do what you can to help."

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is live now, available at these direct links and wherever you listen to your podcasts:

SCPod

Apple podcasts

ComicBooks for Kids! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides comic books and other pop culture items to children in medical facilities to help alleviate stress and anxiety. CB4K has achieved the Platinum GuideStar Non-profit Profile level. Less than 1/2 of 1 percent of the nation's 1.8 million IRS-recognized non-profit organizations have achieved the GuideStar Platinum level. ComicBooks for Kids! UK is recognized by the Charity Commission for England and Wales, and it has been entered onto the Register of Charities with the Registered Charity Number 01196689.