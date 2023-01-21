Midnight Suns #5 Preview: Apocalypse Nowish Time is running out for the heroes in this preview of Midnight Suns #5... can they make it back in time to stop the apocalypse and sell more video games?

Midnight Suns #5

by Ethan Sacks & Luigi Zagaria, cover by David Nakayama

SINS OF THE PAST! The MIDNIGHT SUNS were fated to rise…but in the end, are they destined to stop the apocalypse – or start it?! Only AGATHA HARKNESS knows the truth, but the mistakes of her past have finally caught up to her. She has a terrible choice to make – one that will change her forever, one that may doom ZOE LAVEAU and NICO MINORU – IF THEY and the Suns manage to survive…THE RITUAL!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620400700511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620400700531 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 5 HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620400700541 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 5 GAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

