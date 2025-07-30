Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: james gunn, Mighty Crabjoys

Mighty Crabjoys Invade The DC Universe, With Mucous Membrane

James Gunn's The Mighty Crabjoys invade the DC Universe for a live performance with Mucuous Membrane for the 16th of August

The Mighty Crabjoys are a popular punk rock band within the new cinematic DC Universe, a running reference added by James Gunn, and have appeared in Peacemaker, Creature Commandoes and Superman. Eric Frankenstein first wore a T-shirt of the band, and as a child Clark Kent was a fan with posters in his bedroom, and in Peacemaker, there is a billboard for them.

And it has also reached the comics, with Action Comics telling the story of Clark Kent as a teenager, referencing his love of the band.

With the recent Superman #28, with the older Superman coming home, having the artwork changed to include Mighty Crabjoys.

But in today's DC Comics, it looks like it will be taking a step forward, with two house ads for the fictitious band, announcing a new website, not yet live, an an actual performance next month, other previously established fictitious bands in and around the DCU, from John Constantine's punk bank from the seventies, Mucous Membrane getting a revival to support them.

The venues are across various fictitious DC cities, but Saturday, the 16th of August, is very specific. Will DC Comics give us an actual portrayal of The Mighty Crabjoys? And what about Black Canary, Mucous Membrane, Banshees Of Metropolis or The Great Frog? Keep clicking https://www.MightyCrabjoys.tv until it goes live…

The Great Frog was indeed Titans Roy Harper (Speedy) on drums and Mal Duncan (Guardian) on horns, created by Elliot S. Maggin and Dick Dillin for Action Comics #436 in 1974.

and for Action Comics #436 in 1974. The Banshees Of Metropolis are more recent, appearing in Superman 5 in 2023, created by Joshua Williamson and Josh Campbell .

and . Mucous Membrane, made up of John Constantine, Gaz Lester, Beano, Chas Chandler, and Veronica Delacroix, were created by Jamie Delano and first appeared in Hellblazer Annual #1 in 1989, a punk band, that gave Constantine his nickname of Con-Job and which disbanded after Constantine accidentally unleashed an uncontrollable demon that attacked the band in Newcastle and then took a young girl named Astra to Hell.

And Black Canary… is Black Canary.

