Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #103

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220291

OCT220292 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #103 CVR B MURAKAMI – $3.99

OCT220296 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #103 CVR F BG VAR PENDERGAST (C – $3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

In dreams of the distant past and the battle for Earth and the Moon, new revelations are revealed about Zedd, Zordon, and Rita! While the Rangers debate over their priorities and the fate of their captured friend, an agent of their enemies waits for them-one of an evil presence that's all too familiar!

In Shops: 12/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

