Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107 Preview: Mistress Vile Attacks Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107 brings Zedd more power, a risky plan, and Mistress Vile discovers the ultimate use for the Vessel.

Well, Power Rangers fans, the time is almost upon us to witness the thrilling adventures of our color-coordinated heroes in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #107, set to hit the shelves on April 19th. The synopsis alone sets off a series of unfortunate events with Zedd getting even more powerful, thanks to some obscure plan from Grace's subordinate, while Mistress Vile has no qualms about messing things up for the Vessel. Unbeknownst to her, we all love a good identity reveal, don't we?

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230332

FEB230333 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #107 CVR B CORONA – $3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

? Zedd is more powerful than ever, while Grace's second in command keeps a past plan alive, which may provide a cutting edge in the battle with Dark Specter… or prove to be the Rangers' undoing.

? Meanwhile, Mistress Vile finds the ultimate use for the Vessel, whose identity finally comes to light!

In Shops: 4/19/2023

SRP: $3.99

