Mighty Valkyries #5 Preview: Who Will Survive This Epic Conclusion?

The Mighty Valkyries concludes on Wednesday with The Mighty Valkyries #5. With all the people getting stabbed lately, we have to ask: will anyone make it out of this comic alive? And yes, that includes the people currently residing in the realm of the dead. Check out a preview of the final issue below.
MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210717
JUN210718 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5) ASRAR VAR – $3.99
JUN210719 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5) NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis
NEW GODS BRING FRESH HEL TO THE VALKYRIES!
A new pantheon emerges from the dusty gates of Hel – one that Queen Karnilla thought she could control. She was wrong…and now all the realms must pay the price. Jane and R na fight to save the gods and restore the mortal world! Don't miss the conclusion to Jason Aaron, Torunn Gr nbekk and Mattia de Iulis' realm-shaking epic!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210717 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210718 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5) ASRAR VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Mahmud Asrar, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210719 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5) NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Netease, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210717 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210717 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210717 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210717 MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5), by (W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.