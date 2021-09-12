Mighty Valkyries #5 Preview: Who Will Survive This Epic Conclusion?

The Mighty Valkyries concludes on Wednesday with The Mighty Valkyries #5. With all the people getting stabbed lately, we have to ask: will anyone make it out of this comic alive? And yes, that includes the people currently residing in the realm of the dead. Check out a preview of the final issue below.

MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 (OF 5)

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis

NEW GODS BRING FRESH HEL TO THE VALKYRIES!

A new pantheon emerges from the dusty gates of Hel – one that Queen Karnilla thought she could control. She was wrong…and now all the realms must pay the price. Jane and R na fight to save the gods and restore the mortal world! Don't miss the conclusion to Jason Aaron, Torunn Gr nbekk and Mattia de Iulis' realm-shaking epic!

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $3.99