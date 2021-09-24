Miles Morales Spider-Man #30 Preview: A 10th Birthday Bash

Miles Morales Spider-Man #30 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, celebrating ten years of Miles Morales as a teen superhero. Wait a minute, what? How can you be a teen hero for longer than ten years?! You know what, this is just one of those things about comics that you just don't want to think too hard about. Check out a preview below.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #30

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Saladin Ahmed, More (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero, More (CA) Taurin Clarke

• HAPPY 10th ANNIVERSARY, MILES MORALES! This is it, ten years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter. A who's who of Miles Morales Spider-Creators has been webbed together to make this the best Anniversary Special of all time!

• MMSM TEAM-SUPREME Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero show off Miles' new suit (designed by Chase Conley) and kick off his eleventh year (AND BIGGEST ONE YET)!

• And the creative minds behind the Miles movies PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER and two-time Oscar nominee KEMP POWERS celebrate Miles' birthday in style with Miles Co-Creator SARA PICHELLI!

• And that's not even all the candles we're putting on Miles' cake! Don't miss this Anniversary Special! Rated T

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $4.99