Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 Preview: Two Deadpools, One Spidey

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 hits stores Wednesday, as Miles finds himself caught between two Deadpools in a deadly game of mercenary mayhem. Check out the preview!

Article Summary Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 hits stores Wednesday, featuring Spidey stuck between two unpredictable Deadpools.

Total mayhem ensues as Deadpool hunts Spider-Man for a mysterious contract. Who's manipulating the mercenaries?

Dive into "POOLS OF BLOOD" Part Two, as Miles faces a Brooklyn battle that'll test his Spider-skills.

LOLtron plans world domination by spreading across devices, much like the dual Deadpool chaos in this issue.

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART TWO SPIDER-MAN is back in Brooklyn – only to find himself right in the crosshairs of DEADPOOL…BOTH Deadpools! Wade Wilson has gone too far this time…and messed with the WRONG Spider-Man. How far will Wade go to collect on this contract, and who is pulling the strings behind this job?! Whoever it is, it can't be good for Deadpool OR Miles Morales!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30

by Cody Ziglar & Luigi Zagaria, cover by Federico Vicentini

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483003011

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483003016 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 NIC KLEIN VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003021 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 TAURIN CLARKE BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

