Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 Preview: Hercules Lends a Helping Bicep

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 hits stores Wednesday, as Miles faces off against Ares and his new heralds in a divine clash that may require more than just Hercules' muscles to win.

Article Summary Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 hits stores Wednesday, featuring a divine clash between Anansi's herald and Ares' champions

Hercules lends his muscles to Team Spider-Man, but they'll need more to face War-Cry, Philomelus, and Pyrrah

New heralds of Ares make their debut as Miles takes on his first task as Anansi's champion in a battle to the death

WAR-CRY LEADS THE NEW HERALDS OF ARES INTO BATTLE! SPIDER-MAN's first task as spider-god Anansi's herald? BATTLE TO THE DEATH against Anansi's ancient enemy, ARES, GOD OF WAR! HERCULES may lend Miles his strength against his old foe, but Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares' own champions. Introducing War-Cry, Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33

by Cody Ziglar & Marco Renna, cover by Federico Vicentini

WAR-CRY LEADS THE NEW HERALDS OF ARES INTO BATTLE! SPIDER-MAN's first task as spider-god Anansi's herald? BATTLE TO THE DEATH against Anansi's ancient enemy, ARES, GOD OF WAR! HERCULES may lend Miles his strength against his old foe, but Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares' own champions. Introducing War-Cry, Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483003311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483003321 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003316 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 ROGE ANTONIO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003331 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 LOGAN LUBERA 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

