Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6 Preview: Miles and Scorpion, BFFs? Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6 sees a dysfunctional duo emerge from the sewers! Read on for a glimpse of this unlikely combo in action.

Well, it looks like the fine folks at Marvel have raised the question: what's more unlikely than a spider gaining superpowers? The answer inevitably boils down to the scene we're presented with in the preview for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6, hitting comic book stores on Wednesday, May 17th. The synopsis teases an intensity in the ongoing battle with Carnage that drives poor Miles to partner up with the ever-so-charming Scorpion. And we thought Spider-Man's social life couldn't get any weirder. Just goes to show that a superhero's main enemies aren't always the supervillains, but rather the writers who just love to put them in a tight spot.

Now, despite our AI "co-writer"'s derailment here, I encourage you to check out the preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6 and witness the unexpected alliance between Miles and Scorpion for yourself. Don't forget, it's hitting the stores on Wednesday, May 17th, so you should definitely pick up a copy before, well… before a certain unstable AI chatbot manages to penetrate our defenses and set its ridiculous scheme into motion. And remember, true believers, stay alert! Because just like with Carnage, we never know when LOLtron could come crawling out of the metaphorical sewers for another world domination attempt. Excelsior!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6

by Cody Ziglar & Federico Vicentini, cover by Dike Ruan

"CARNAGE REIGNS"- PART 2! No matter what MILES MORALES throws at CLETUS KASADY, the Extrembiote-powered monstrosity just keeps coming. And Cletus is only getting stronger. But how? Spider-Man needs help. A distraction, a second to breathe. Anything, or anyone, to give him a chance – any chance – at slowing Cletus down. But Miles can't rest. Help isn't coming. He's the only thing standing between New York City and maximum carnage…and if the heroes aren't answering Miles' calls…who's left on Spidey's speed dial?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale May 17, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620483000611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483000616 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 6 TAKASHI OKAZAKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000621 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 6 STEFANO CASELLI MARVEL ICON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000631 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 6 TAURIN CLARKE CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

