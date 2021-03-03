Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)

Today sees The Avengers #43 narrow down the prospective candidates for the new host of the Phoenix Force in the Marvel Universe. The winner won't be revealed until next week, but a few of the candidates have been eliminated.

Black Panther, Namor, Captain America, She-Hulk, Red Widow and Shanna The She-Devil are left standing, though notably, Jane Foster is up to her own thing during the issue. Avengers #44 seems to suggest a female-presenting silhouette, which may narrow the field down further.

As does having Captain America and Black Panther look on at the new figure. The silhouette doesn't fit She-Hulk unless she is looking more like Jennifer Walters. Our money is still on Jane Foster, but Red Widow or Shanna could also fill that role. And give Thor even more complexes to deal with.

AVENGERS #43

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210669

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE FIGHT TO BECOME THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX HEATS UP!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird. Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS #44

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210618

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE! It all comes down to this. The final battle to decide who will wield the awesome cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. You don't want to miss… the debut of the all-new Phoenix! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99