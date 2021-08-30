Mirka Andolfo's Red Sonja #1 Sells Out Of 32,000 Print Run

The new Red Sonja ongoing series written by Mirka Andolfo has sold out of its 32,190 print run of Red Sonja #1 from Dynamite Entertainment ahead of its publication in comic stores this week. This was based on initial orders from comic book retailers of 15,703 and increased FOC numbers of 27,633. Reorders between FOC and publication have wiped out all copies at the distributor level, save for copies reserved in case of shipping damages. Dynamite Entertainment states that "there are currently no plans for follow-up printings, but Dynamite is working closely with retailers and listening to fans to inform a follow-up decision as necessary." Dynamite doesn't often do second printings; they may need to for this one.

Red Sonja #1 by Mirka Andolfo, Luce Blengino., Giuseppe Cafaro, Chiara De Francia, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou will debut new characters Sitha, introducing the young Sitha, the foundation for her relationship and connections to Red Sonja. It also comes out on the same day as Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #1 and the second printing of Sweet Paprika #1. Numbers are down, however, on the Invincible Red Sonja launch earlier in the year from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Moritat, the comic book in question has initial orders of over 21,000 but after FOC, found themselves with over 40,000 orders – and a call to the printers to double the print run.

RED SONJA (2021) #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

JUL210812

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART ONE. Industry icon MIRKA ANDOLFO presents an all-new vision for the She-Devil With A Sword, in a thrilling new ongoing series! Our story begins in a village on fire, set by members of the dreaded Three-Eyed Shezem. When Red Sonja arrives, the only survivor of the flame is a lively child with curious white tattoos. The child will become Sonja's travel companion, on a journey from hardened ice to imposing forests, where dangerous secrets wait to be revealed… Begin a trailblazing adventure with MIRKA ANDOLFO (Unnatural, Mercy) and incredible artist GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Suicide Squad)! Neapolitan artist and writer, Mirka Andolfo is one of the most complete and eclectic Italian creators in the international field. Her Mercy series was published almost simultaneously in Italy (November 2019, Panini Comics), France (January 2020, Éditions Glénat) and United States (March 2020, Image Comics). Her ControNatura (Panini Comics) is one of the most successful Italian series of the last few years. Published in the USA by Image Comics under the title Unnatural, it's a best-selling hit with several reprints already. Andolfo has been collaborating with DC Comics since 2015, having lent her pencils to such titles as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Bombshells, Teen Titans, Green Arrow, R.W.B.Y. and Hex Wives. Also as an artist, she's drawn comics for Dynamite and Aspen, as well as some short stories for Vertigo and DC's Young Animal, and she's working on covers for DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Valiant, BOOM! Studios, Aspen, Zenescope.In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

