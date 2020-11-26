Mister Sinister the Ultimate Winner of X of Swords? Hellions #6 [XH]

Welcome to the Thanksgiving edition of X-ual Healing. To give thanks for getting to take an actual day off from writing about nonsense like comics and pro wrestling, I saved up two weeks' worth of X-Men recaps to publish on Thanksgiving while I'm gorging myself on Turkey, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and multiple versions of pie. That means there are six chapters of X of Swords recapped this week in X-Force #14, Hellions #6, Cable #6, X-Men #15, Excalibur #15, and X of Swords: Destruction #1. And take my word for it, my opinion on this beast of a crossover will change from one article to the next. In addition to that, there's Juggernaut #3.

But first:

Hey Bleedingcool, have been a follower since 2015, but what kind of reporting is this? Is this sarcasm, satire or just poor writing? Really hard to understand. -A Twitter Follower complaining about a Fanboy Wrampage column

Why can't it be all of them at once?

Alright, enough yammering. It's recap time!

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

HELLIONS #6 XOS

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Stephen Segovia

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

Hellions #6 Recap

After what looks to have been a long and arduous journey based on their condition, a journey we didn't see in favor of all the filler this event actually contained, The Hellions finally make it to Arakko.

They come face-to-face with a guy called Tarn the Uncarin, who leads a group of mutants called the Locus Vile. He reveals the Hellions are too late as the X of Swords contest has already started, and also he reads Sinister's mind and learns this was all a ploy so he could steal the DNA of the mutants of Arakko. Tarn calls the Locus Vile to him, mutants whose mutations Tarn "defiled."

Sinister dispatches robots to collect the DNA. The Locus Vile fight back, apparently killing Nanny. This causes Empath to flee, which frees Greycrow from the spell Empath had him under. A battle ensues in which Greycrow, Havok, and Wild Child are maimed, and Orphan-Maker is apparently killed and eaten. Sinister orders Psylocke to flee back to Krakoa with Havok and Greycrow while he stays behind and gets dismantled with Tarn along with Wild Child.

Psylocke, Havok, and Greycrow make it back to Avalon, where priestesses try to arrest them. But Empath has followed them, and he runs the priestesses off with his powers. Greycrow guts him and then follows Psylocke and Havok through the gate. Sinister (the one who stayed behind) shows up in a cloud of smoke and murders everyone, including Empath, when he makes it through the portal, then sounds the alarm that there's been an attack.

Here is what I'll say about the two issues of Hellions that were part of this crossover: they were better than the entire crossover itself up to this point. They should have shown us more of what happened in-between rather than letting that all happen off-panel while we read two straight issues of people eating dinner and a third of the crossover just getting swords.

