Moira MacTaggert Has The Same 1-In-8-Billion Bloodtype as Wolverine?

It's Moira MacTaggert time. In recent issues of Wolverine, from Marvel Comics, a lot has been made of his unique bloodtype, named E for Endless or somesuch. And how it has been farmed by vampires to allow them new powers, including walking in the sun.

BLOODWORK

There are four groups of blood (A, B, AB, 0) and each of these can be either RhD positive or RhD negative, making for a total of eight types.

But further classification is based on antibodies and antigens (such as carbohydrates and proteins), making for a known total of 36 systems and 346 antigens.

And then the math is further complicated by Wolverine.

Not all blood is alike, but that is especially true of what runs beneath his skin.

It is not merely resistant, but altogether impervious to infection, malignancy, autoimmune disorders. It is infinitely compatible with all other blood families and has been shown to have a brief, curative effect when transfused.

In this way, it bears some resemblance to blood infected (or cursed, some say) by the bite of a vampire. This is his closest cousin.

With few exceptions.

1) His body is not just the factory for his blood, it is the vault — and once it leaves him, its powers are soon suppressed and its compatibility deteriorates. Whereas a vampire's blood is malignant, virulent.

2) His blood does not deteriorate when exposed to ultraviolet light.

You could say their blood belongs to the same group, but a different type. One positive, the other negative.

Instead of A or B or AB or 0, one might call it E — the endless.

But it has also been noted that in Powers Of X, the future Moira MacTaggert got a blood transfusion from Wolverine, to keep her alive and youthful for as long as possible, preserving her sixth lifetime until her death would reset it. And that she and Logan have the same blood type.

Which means this breakdown of bloodtype from Wolverine #6 may be a little flawed….

E Blood type is "1 Person in 4 Billion"… because there's two of them with it. It's not a slip, last week's X Of Swords Handbook confirms it as well. The Librarian says it is "fortunate" they had the same bloodtype. This is nothing less than a miracle.

Maybe she should keep a couple of pints of it on tap? Can't let the vampires have it all…