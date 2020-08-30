Vampires Have Logan's Ice-Cold Blood On Tap (Wolverine #5 Preview)

In the first issue of the new Wolverine series by Benjamin Percy, Viktor Bogdanovic and Adam Kubert, Wolverine found himself captured by vampires beneath the streets of Paris…

…and used as a keg.

This wasn't just some amusing dalliance, it appears that the vampire clan were using Omega Red – his own kind of mutant vampire – as an agent to capture Wolverine for them. As Dracula was feasting on Wolverine's recovered blood, as he gathered the remaining vampire clan to him, in the fashion of a vampire Krakoa.

Giving him the power to walk in the open sunlight, pretty much. A Daywalker in Marvel vampire terminology. Though the brimmed hat may also help a tad.

And it's all down to Logan's bloodtype – Type E for Endless, that does not deteriorate in UB light and thus gives vampires protection from what ails them.

In the last issue of Wolverine, we saw he captured (again) by a mutant hating support group who planned to submerge him, permanently, in the ice. But Omega Red had been watching and, as he killed them all, summoned Dracula and the vampires for their frozen popsicle treat…

This week sees the continuation in Wolverine #5 – and two pages previewed below. Where he appears to have been carved out.

Will this be how Wolverine spends the rest of his days? Unlikely. But Wolverine #5 is published this Wednesday…

