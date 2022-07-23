Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Series Launches – Marvel's Next Big Thing

It's Moon Girl time! Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was attended by EIC C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and a lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell, Jonathan Hickman, Ram V, and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing came together to reveal news… some of which you may have previously read in Bleeding Cool, but there was lots of art too. Teased as part of Marvel's Timeless event originally for February 2022, but then seemingly forgotten, Marvel Comics launches a new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur series in December by Jordan Ifueko and drawn by Alba Glez.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1

New Series launching in December 2022

Written by Jordan Ifueko

Art by Alba Glez

Cover by Ken Lashley Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's highly-anticipated new solo series will arrive in December! Written by Jordan Ifueko and drawn by Alba Glez, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 will begin a brand-new era for the breakout young hero as the smartest person in the Marvel Universe also takes her place as one of its greatest heroes!

There was plenty more at the panel, including more Moon Girl…

Avengers and Moon Girl #1 Interior Artwork by Diogenese Neves/ Written by Mohale Mashigo, the first in a three-part trilogy of Moon Girl Team-Up one-shots on Sale August 10

November will also see an oversized celebration for the Golden Avenger's 650th issue in IRON MAN #25! It's Iron Man Day in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man? Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta. PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger! Iron Man #25

On Sale November 2022

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KURT BUSIEK & MUREWA AYODELE

Art by ANGEL UNZUETA, BENJAMIN DEWEY & DOTUN AKANDE

Cover by ALEX ROSS*

AN OVERSIZED CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN AVENGER'S 650th ISSUE!

It's IRON MAN DAY in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man?

Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta. PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger!

Venom #11 Interior Artwork by Bryan Hitch. Upcoming Issue of Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch's Venom Run, on sale September 14

Carnage #5 Interior Artwork by Francesca Manna. Upcoming Issue of Ram V and Francesco Manna's Carnage run, on sale August 24

Carnage #6 Interior Artwork by Rogê Antônio. Upcoming Issue of Ram V and Francesco Manna's Carnage run, on sale September 21



Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 (of 4)

New Limited Series coming in November 2022

Written by Tradd Moore

Art by Tradd Moore*

Wraparound Cover by Tradd Moore*

FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you've never seen!

Love Unlimited: Viv Vision. Weekly arc starts in Issue #7, written by Marieke Nijkamp with art by Federico Sabbatini*

Ghost Rider #5 Interior Artwork by Cory Smith. Upcoming Issue of Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith's Ghost Rider run, on sale August 3

Ghost Rider #8

On sale November 2022

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Cory Smith

Cover by Kael Ngu*

JOHNNY BLAZE AND TALIA WARROAD — WORKING TOGETHER?!

As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!

Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1 Interior Artwork by Juan José Ryp.

Special Ghost Rider anniversary one-shot by Benjamin Percy and Juan José Ryp, on sale August 10

Captain America Sentinel of Liberty #3 Interior Art work by Carmen Carnero. Upcoming issue of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty run, on sale August 10



Captain America Sentinel of Liberty #6

On Sale November 2022

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Carmen Carnero

Cover by Carmen Carnero*

Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it's about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers' world will never be the same again.



Upcoming issue of Gene Luen Yang and Marcus To's sun of Shang Chi and the Ten Rings #2, on sale August 24

Shang Chi and the Ten Rings #5

On Sale November 2022

Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Marcus To

Cover by Dike Ruan*

THE ORIGIN OF THE TEN RINGS REVEALED! Shang-Chi finally discovers their tragic history…