Moon Knight #14 Preview: Sweating Bullets

Moon Knight's various personalities hash out their differences in this preview of Moon Knight #14. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #14

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segovia

The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts – one on the midnight streets, and the other within his own mind!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201421 – MOON KNIGHT 14 YILDIRIM BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

