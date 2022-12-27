Moon Knight #18 Preview: Moon Knight the Vampire Slayer

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Moon Knight #18! Moon Knight and Tigra come face-to-face with The Tutor and a room full of vampires in this preview of Moon Knight #18. Joining me today is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what are your thoughts on this preview? Let's hope you don't try to take over the world this time!

Moon Knight #18

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Stephen Segoiva

All that stands between vampiric domination of New York City is Moon Knight and his allies as they take the fight right to the heart of an international conclave of bloodsuckers. The Tutor and the Structure are making a play for the recognition of the Vampire Nations – but the Fist of Khonshu aims to show them all who really owns the night.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201821 – MOON KNIGHT 18 MOMOKO MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201831 – MOON KNIGHT 18 HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

