Moon Knight Beats Turtles Beats Batman, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And while Batman usually tops the list in the week of publication, this week saw it just beaten by both Moon Knight and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – and not first issues either…

Moon Knight #3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #4 Batman #113 X-Men #3 Batman: The Detective #5 Nightwing #84 Death Of Doctor Strange #1 X-Men Onslaught Revelations #1 Fantastic Four #36 Star Wars Bounty Hunters #16

Graham Crackers Comics: Moon Knight won this week, it's a great book, but this was led by a speculation with a first appearance. TMNT Last Ronin continues to be strong with every issue.

Ssalesfish: Turtle beats Bat in a vicious and decisive victory. Moon Knight is already coming down slightly but only ever so slightly. King Spawn came in at 4, not bolstered by 7 covers this time but that's still a strong seller for the week.

Rodman Comics: TMNT Last Ronin 4 was easily the top seller for us even after a lengthy delay. Strong sales week with no real surprises.

