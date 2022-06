Moon Knight Leads Penguin Random House Top 100 Marvel Books

Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including Marvel Comics. Notably, Moon Knight volumes take five of the top ten spots. Expect Ms. Marvel to do the same next time. The Marvel Multiverse RPB Rulebook gets in at number 5 and Thor titles are rising. PRH recommends retailers up their Thor backstock ahead of the upcoming movie. And PRH expects big things for Hulk By Donny Cates Vol 1, Daredevil: Woman Without Fear and Devil's Reign collections.

Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Price (USA) 1 MOON KNIGHT BY LEMIRE & SMALLWOOD: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 08/03/2022 TR $34.99 2 MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION TPB 15/02/2022 TR $17.99 3 HOUSE OF M TPB 05/06/2012 TR $24.99 4 MOON KNIGHT BY BENDIS & MALEEV: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 01/02/2022 TR $29.99 5 DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 1: KNOW FEAR TPB 30/07/2019 TR $15.99 6 MARVEL-VERSE: MOON KNIGHT GN-TPB 08/03/2022 TR $9.99 7 MOON KNIGHT: LEGACY – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 05/04/2022 TR $39.99 8 MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB COELLO COVER 19/04/2022 TR $9.99 9 MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS TPB [NEW PRINTING] 04/11/2014 TR $34.99 10 INFINITY GAUNTLET TPB [NEW PRINTING] 13/09/2011 TR $24.99 11 CIVIL WAR TPB 10/04/2012 TR $24.99 12 THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB 07/05/2019 TR $39.99 13 DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN TPB [NEW PRINTING] 28/08/2012 TR $19.99 14 KING IN BLACK TPB 29/06/2021 TR $24.99 15 DAREDEVIL: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB [NEW PRINTING] 13/03/2012 TR $19.99 16 SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY TPB 22/10/2019 TR $24.99 17 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 1 – IMPERIAL MACHINE TPB 21/11/2017 TR $17.99 18 MIGHTY THOR VOL. 1: THUNDER IN HER VEINS TPB 17/01/2017 TR $19.99 19 MS. MARVEL VOL. 1: NO NORMAL TPB 05/10/2021 TR $15.99 20 WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN TPB 14/02/2012 TR $29.99 21 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 1: BACK TO BASICS TPB 27/11/2018 TR $15.99 22 SPIDER-VERSE TPB 23/02/2016 TR $50.00 23 SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES VOL. 1 TPB 06/09/2016 TR $15.99 24 DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 2: NO DEVILS, ONLY GOD TPB 03/12/2019 TR $15.99 25 SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 09/03/2021 TR $39.99 26 MILES MORALES VOL. 1: STRAIGHT OUT OF BROOKLYN TPB 16/07/2019 TR $17.99 27 GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: HELL ON WHEELS TPB 03/05/2022 TR $39.99 28 IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 1: OR IS HE BOTH? TPB 20/11/2018 TR $15.99 39 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 1 – VADER TPB 06/10/2015 TR $19.99 30 MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 – WITH GREAT POWER… GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER 08/06/2021 TR $15.99 31 STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – SON OF DATHOMIR TPB [NEW PRINTING] 07/11/2017 TR $15.99 32 SECRET WARS TPB 06/09/2016 TR $34.99 33 STAR WARS: FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI TPB 27/10/2020 TR $19.99 34 STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL TPB 05/09/2017 TR $16.99 35 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB 23/07/2019 TR $12.99 36 THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: THE DEVOURER KING TPB 03/11/2020 TR $17.99 37 SPIDER-MAN: BIRTH OF VENOM TPB 25/06/2013 TR $29.99 38 JANE FOSTER: THE SAGA OF THE MIGHTY THOR TPB 03/05/2022 TR $44.99 39 VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: REX TPB 20/11/2018 TR $17.99 40 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE TPB 15/03/2022 TR $17.99 41 HULK: WORLD WAR HULK TPB [NEW PRINTING] 23/07/2019 TR $24.99 42 HULK: PLANET HULK TPB 05/03/2013 TR $34.99 43 YOUNG AVENGERS BY GILLEN & MCKELVIE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 30/06/2020 TR $34.99 44 VENOM BY AL EWING & RAM V VOL.1: RECURSION TPB 05/04/2022 TR $17.99 45 SPIDER-GWEN: GWEN STACY GN-TPB 29/10/2019 TR $12.99 46 MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB 16/11/2021 TR $9.99 47 SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE – MILES MORALES GN-TPB 13/11/2018 TR $9.99 48 INFERNO HC BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY] 19/04/2022 HC $39.99 49 VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH: THE SAGA OF WANDA AND VISION TPB 12/01/2021 TR $39.99 50 VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TPB 04/02/2020 TR $15.99 51 MOON KNIGHT BY HUSTON, BENSON & HURWITZ OMNIBUS HC FINCH COVER 17/05/2022 HC $125.00 52 SCARLET WITCH BY JAMES ROBINSON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB 02/02/2021 TR $34.99 53 MARVEL ZOMBIES TPB SPIDER-MAN COVER 11/05/2010 TR $15.99 54 MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 – THE WORLD BEYOND GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER 01/02/2022 TR $15.99 55 PUNISHER MAX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB 19/01/2016 TR $34.99 56 SPIDER-GWEN VOL. 1: GREATER POWER TPB 10/05/2016 TR $17.99 57 EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS FIRST-ISSUE COVER 17/11/2020 HC $125.00 58 VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: THE ABYSS TPB 23/04/2019 TR $17.99 59 VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SYMBIOSIS TPB 03/11/2020 TR $39.99 60 MARVEL-VERSE: VENOM GN-TPB 13/10/2020 TR $9.99 61 THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK OMNIBUS HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY] 19/04/2022 HC $100.00 62 CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB [NEW PRINTING] 15/12/2020 TR $29.99 63 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: POWER & RESPONSIBILITY TPB [NEW PRINTING] 24/07/2012 TR $19.99 64 STAR WARS VOL. 1: SKYWALKER STRIKES TPB 06/10/2015 TR $19.99 65 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR TPB [NEW PRINTING] 30/01/2018 TR $16.99 66 AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 7: THE AGE OF KHONSHU TPB 05/01/2021 TR $19.99 67 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN AND ANAKIN TPB 19/07/2016 TR $16.99 68 INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: CROSSROADS TPB 03/05/2022 TR $44.99 69 IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 10: OF HELL AND OF DEATH TPB [GATEFOLD] 07/12/2021 TR $24.99 70 VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: VENOM ISLAND TPB 21/07/2020 TR $17.99 71 MARVEL-VERSE: SHE-HULK GN-TPB 13/07/2021 TR $9.99 72 EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVIS MARVEL AGE COVER [DM ONLY] 17/11/2020 HC $125.00 72 MARVEL-VERSE: LOKI GN-TPB 11/05/2021 TR $9.99 74 MARVEL-VERSE: DOCTOR STRANGE GN-TPB 17/08/2021 TR $9.99 75 MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 1 – THE WORLD BEYOND GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY] 01/02/2022 TR $15.99 76 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER: DARK LORD OF THE SITH VOL. 2 – LEGACY'S END TPB 24/04/2018 TR $17.99 77 HAWKEYE BY FRACTION & AJA: THE SAGA OF BARTON AND BISHOP TPB ALEX ROSS COVER 02/11/2021 TR $44.99 78 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS TPB 12/04/2022 TR $15.99 79 SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB 02/06/2020 TR $12.99 80 VENOM BY DONNY CATES VOL. 5: VENOM BEYOND TPB 09/03/2021 TR $17.99 81 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 1 TPB 18/01/2022 TR $24.99 82 BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR TPB 07/12/2021 TR $15.99 83 CABLE BY DUGGAN & NOTO HC 12/04/2022 HC $39.99 84 DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 4: END OF HELL TPB 29/09/2020 TR $15.99 85 VENOM VS. CARNAGE TPB [NEW PRINTING] 24/11/2020 TR $12.99 86 AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB 25/08/2020 TR $34.99 87 X-MEN: FALL OF THE MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER [NEW PRINTING] 17/05/2022 HC $100.00 88 IRONHEART: RIRI WILLIAMS GN-TPB 15/10/2019 TR $12.99 89 WINTER SOLDIER BY ED BRUBAKER: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB [NEW PRINTING] 13/10/2020 TR $29.99 90 SPIDER-MEN: WORLDS COLLIDE TPB 30/11/2021 TR $29.99 91 AVENGERS VS. X-MEN TPB 26/03/2013 TR $34.99 92 MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: FINAL REST TPB [NEW PRINTING] 15/02/2022 TR $44.99 93 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 3 – THE SHU-TORUN WAR TPB 09/08/2016 TR $16.99 94 MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BAD MOON RISING TPB [NEW PRINTING] 01/06/2021 TR $39.99 95 INFINITY WAR TPB 10/07/2012 TR $29.99 96 ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TPB 07/01/2020 TR $29.99 97 MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER 10/05/2022 HC $125.00 98 DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 5: TRUTH/DARE TPB 16/02/2021 TR $17.99 99 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 2 – INTO THE FIRE TPB 22/06/2021 TR $17.99 100 AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA TPB 02/11/2021 TR $15.99