More Diamond Comics Delays – Baltimore & Dallas Pick Up Today

Yesterday, Diamond Comic Distributors gave retailers an update on deliveries, hit by the ransomware attack and by general shipping and distribution delays all round, really, as many comic book retailers reported not getting deliveries.

Product with an on-sale date of November 10 will be arriving from Diamond Comics over the next 2-4 days throughout the country.DCD initial orders for product with an on-sale date of November 17 continue to be picked and packed with invoicing planned for today and tomorrow.Reorders are anticipated to resume picking within the next 48-72 hours along with Diamond Book Distributors orders.We will update accounts early next week with regard to deliveries of product with an on-sale date of November 17. As more specifics are available, further updates will be communicated via the AWeber email system, posted to this site and to the home page of our Retailer Services Website.Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we continue to work through systems issues related to the cybersecurity incident.

While for Dallas, Diamond has stated that;

Please be advised that customers who typically pick up product at Diamond's Baltimore Drop Point may pick up their shipments of product on sale November 10 on Thursday, November 11, between 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.

And similarly for Baltimore;

Please be advised that customers who typically pick up product at Diamond's Baltimore Drop Point may pick up their shipments of product on sale November 10 on Thursday, November 11, between 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.

Previously Diamond Comic Distributors hadset up an emergency back-up website to deal with current retailer concerns while they also deal with a ransomware attack that took down their main website, and those of their partner companies, over the weekend. Diamond Comic Distributors and associated websites such as Previewsworld, Diamond UK, Hake's Auctions, Geppi Family Enterprises and more, went down on Friday and stayed down over almost the whole weekend.

The website Diamond Comic Updates has been set up, alongside a third party email provider to keep retailers informed;

While we continue to work to bring communications back online, we will be using AWeber, a third-party email provider, for regular communications going forward.Diamond Daily, product announcements and updates, shipping notifications and other vital communications will be sent using this system. You will receive an opt-in email to subscribe to these updates. Please click the emailed opt-in link to ensure your email is added to the distribution list so you do not miss important news and information.

We will keep an eye on Diamond developments.

