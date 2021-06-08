More Marvel Omnibus, Masterworks, Treasury, Epic Collections For 2022

Marvel Comics is putting two of their Marvel Omnibus volume back in print, the Moon Knight Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover by David Anthony Kraft, Bill Mantlo, Steven Grant, Doug Moench, Don Perlin, Keith Giffen, Mike Zeck, Jim Mooney at 1016 pages for February 15th, 2022. The Mighty Thor Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover – for December 28th, 2021 collecting Journey Into Mystery (1952) 83-120, Journey Into Mystery Annual (1965) at 768 pages.

And new to Marvel is the Star Wars Legends: Empire Omnibus Vol. 1 Hardcover out in March 1st, 2022 by Haden Blackman, Alexander Freed, John Ostrander, Randy Stradley, Luke Ross, Douglas Wheatley, Jim Hall, Chris Scalf.

The Old Republic has fallen — and the Empire is rising! In the aftermath of Episode III, Sith lord Palpatine exerts his ruthless grip on the galaxy as his enforcer Darth Vader leads a brutal purge to wipe out the Jedi Order! Marked for death, Jedi master K'Kruhk must protect the younglings under his care, as master Dass Jennir finds refuge with a crew of smugglers. But to survive, will they abandon their heroic ideals? Meanwhile, the relentless Vader must rescue an officer's son and defend the Emperor from an uprising — by any means necessary! Witness the beginnings of the Galactic Empire! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Republic (2002) 78-80, Star Wars: Purge (2005) 1, Star Wars: Purge – Seconds to Die (2009) 1, Star Wars: Purge – The Hidden Blade (2010) 1, Star Wars: Purge – The Tyrant's Fist (2012) 1-2, Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Lost Command (2011) 1-5, Star Wars: Dark Times (2006) 1-17, Star Wars: Dark Times – Blue Harvest (2009) 0, Star Wars: Dark Times – Out of the Wilderness (2011) 1-5, Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) 1-5

Here are some other big books coming down the Marvel Comics pipe…

Marvel Treasury

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood Treasury Edition Paperback – January 4, 2022

by James Stokoe, Ed Brisson, Tom Taylor, Whilce Portacio, Phil Noto What's black, white and red all over? A Treasury Edition packed with blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's mirthful mercenary himself, Deadpool! Wade Wilson curses streaming platforms, laments the loss of video stores, and invades a foreign country…all in the name of his favorite screen idol! Deadpool enjoys his long-awaited reunion with Gabby Kinney, aka Scout! And much more, filled with gore! You want to see today's top talent take it to the edge to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! Then this is the book for you! It's like a classic black and white movie…but with way more blood! COLLECTING: Deadpool: Black, White & Blood (2021) 1-4

Marvel Epic

Silver Surfer Epic Collection: Parable Paperback – January 11, 2022 by Steve Englehart, Stan Lee, Ron Lim, Marshall Rogers, Joe Staton, Rich Buckler Timeless tales of the Silver Surfer! Galactus' latest meal, the powerful Elders of the Universe, isn't sitting well — and only the Surfer and Fantastic Four can cure his fatal case of cosmic indigestion! Meanwhile, Norrin's relationship with Nova hits the rocks thanks to Firelord; Ego the Living Planet seeks to consume the Surfer; and a Kree/Skrull conflict builds to a boil! Plus, the incomparable Stan Lee returns to script two standout sagas: Mephisto bedevils the Surfer in a graphic novel drawn by the legendary John Buscema! And visionary talent Moebius illustrates a thoughtful epic, wherein the only one who can stop Galactus from leading mankind to its doom…is the Silver Surfer! COLLECTING: Vol. 4: Silver Surfer (1987) 15-23, Silver Surfer Annual (1988) 1-2, Fantastic Four (1961) 325, Marvel Graphic Novel: Silver Surfer (1988), Silver Surfer (1988) 1-2, material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 1

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Spider-Man No More Paperback – December 28, 2021

by Stan Lee , John Romita John Romita Sr. joins Stan Lee, elevating Spidey's adventures to new heights — beginning with a Green Goblin epic that establishes him as Spider-Man's most dangerous enemy! And then the Rhino, a bulldozer on two legs, threatens to make Spidey an endangered species. The action keeps pumping with Spidey's first meeting with the Avengers, the Shocker, the return of the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, an all-new Vulture and the first appearance of the Kingpin! But the true heart of the story is young Peter Parker finding his way in the world. He gains new independence as he gets his own pad with Harry Osborn, courts Gwen Stacy — and, in comics' most unforgettable entrance, meets Miss Mary Jane Watson! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 39-52, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) 3-4, material from Not Brand Echh (1967) 2

Marvel-Verse:

Marvel-Verse: Moon Girl Paperback – February 8, 2022

by Brandon Montclare, Gustavo Duarte, Ray-Anthony Height, Alitha Martinez Lunella Lafayette is one of the most brilliant minds in the Marvel-Verse — and she's only a fourth grader! Moon Girl has brawn to back up her brains, too — in the form of her big red T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur! Together, they're making a huge impression on the world — including bringing some holiday cheer to New York! Then, it's a rite of passage for any young hero to share a team-up with Spider-Man…but can Lunella, Devil and Spidey withstand the menace of the Pink Goblin? And as the War of the Realms rages around them, get ready for an epic dinosaur vs. Frost Giant battle! But just who is the smartest one there is — Moon Girl or Mister Fantastic? Marvel's main geniuses are about to be put to the test! COLLECTING: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2015) 37, 42-43, 46-47 Marvel-Verse: America Chavez Paperback – March 21, 2022 by Kieron Gillen, Gabby Rivera, Jamie McKelvie, Joe Quinones, Stacey Lee, Flaviano In all the Marvel-Verse, there's no one quite like America Chavez — and she should know, as she can smash her way between realities! Now, join the dimension-hopping sensation in some of her wildest adventures! Sparks fly as America meets the teenage Loki…and their soon-to-be allies in the Young Avengers! Then, the inspirational powerhouse goes to college! Her first assignment? A field trip…to the front lines of World War II…with Captain America as her wingman! And, when she finally finds the family she has been searching for, a new life awaits — but Exterminatrix and the Midas Corporation have set their sights on America. Her newly discovered home teeters on the brink of implosion. And the biggest danger…may be America herself! COLLECTING: Young Avengers (2013) 3; America (2017) 1-2, 11-12; material from Marvel Now! Point One (2012) 1 Marvel-Verse: Moon Knight Paperback – March 8, 2022 by Cullen Bunn, Michael Fleisher, Doug Moench, Don Perlin, Bill Sienkiewicz, Ibrahim Moustafa, Matt Horak With multiple identities, Moon Knight is one of the most mysterious, mixed-up marauders in the Marvel-Verse! Meet Marc Spector as a monster hunter, when the shadowy Committee hires him to track down the Werewolf by Night! Then, join him juggling lives as a millionaire, a mercenary, a cab driver…and a masked vigilante teaming with Daredevil in a battle against the Jester that's no laughing matter! But is Moon Knight really a bad guy? Find out alongside Spider-Man in a criminal competition played out by the gangs of New York! Then, when time-traveling Kang the Conqueror plots to settle an ancient grudge against the Egyptian god Khonshu, it's up to Khonshu's avatar, Moon Knight, to fix the broken timestream! COLLECTING: Werewolf by Night (1972) 32-33, Moon Knight (1980) 13, Moon Knight Annual (2019) 1, material from Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 220 Marvel-Verse: Morbius Paperback – January 4, 2022 by Ralph Macchio, Kevin Grevioux, Roy Thomas, Bill Mantlo, Gil Kane, Arvell Jones, Tom Reilly, Clayton Henry Michael Morbius is one of the most tragic figures in all of the Marvel-Verse — transformed by his own hand into a living vampire! Watch him struggle against his bloodsucking impulses in astonishing adventures that blend super heroics with horror! In Spider-Man's first encounter with Morbius, our hero has his hands full…all six of them! Can Spidey tackle his vampiric new foe, and old enemy the Lizard, while ridding himself of four unwanted extra limbs?! Then, Morbius joins the Thing in a fight to avoid being wiped out by the Living Eraser! Michael is haunted by a ghost from his past — and compelled by a bond of blood! Plus, vampire meets demons in a thriller featuring Spidey and Doctor Strange! COLLECTING: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 101-102, Marvel Two-In-One (1974) 15, Morbius: Bond of Blood (2021) 1, material from Spider-Man Family (2007) 5

Mighty Marvel Masterworks

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Daredevil Vol. 1: While the City Sleeps Paperback – March 1, 2022 by Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Bill Everett, Joe Orlando, Bob Powell The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! When young Matt Murdock saved a man from being hit by a truck, he was blinded by a radioactive chemical. But the radiation enhanced his other four senses to superhuman levels — granting him an awareness of the world like no other! Now, after years of training, the fledgling attorney is ready to fight crime as Daredevil! In these formative stories, experience DD's earliest battles against Electro, the Owl, Stilt-Man, the Purple Man, Namor the Sub-Mariner and more; meet Matt's one true love Karen Page; and get to know his law partner — and best friend — Foggy Nelson! Here comes Daredevil: the Man Without Fear! COLLECTING: Daredevil (1964) 1-11 Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Doctor Strange Vol. 1: The World Beyond Paperback – February 1, 2022

by Don Rico, Stan Lee, & 1 more

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! Dr. Stephen Strange is a once-brilliant surgeon whose own failings left his hands in ruins and his career in tatters. He desperately sought a cure, but found so much more instead. Now, Doctor Strange is the Master of the Mystic Arts, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme — mankind's only hope against dark and otherworldly forces! From Strange's wicked rival Baron Mordo, to the Dread Dormammu, ruler of the Dark Dimension, prepare to have your horizons widened by the mind-boggling mystic realms on display in these strange tales from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's spellbinding, visionary run! COLLECTING: material from Strange Tales (1951) 110-111, 114-141; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) 2 Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Fantastic Four Vol. 2: The Micro-World of Doctor Doom Paperback – January 4, 2022 by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby (Artist) The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! As Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's foundational adventures of the Fantastic Four continue, see the Thing and the Hulk face off for the first time, beginning a comic book rivalry for the ages! The FF battle uncanny new adversaries including the Red Ghost and his Super Apes, the Mad Thinker and his Awesome Android, the Molecule Man, the Impossible Man and the multi-powered Super Skrull! Plus they'll face rematches with the Puppet Master, the Sub-Mariner — and their greatest enemy of all! Shrunk to microscopic size, can the Fantastic Four escape from the clutches of Doctor Doom? Perhaps they can…with a little help from Ant-Man! COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 11-20, Annual (1963) 1

Standard Collections:

Women of Marvel Paperback – March 1, 2022 by Mariko Tamaki, Elsa Sjunneson, Peach Momoko, Naomi Franquiz, Nina Vakueva Who run the world? You already know! Now celebrate the Women of Marvel as an astonishing array of writers and artists from across the comic book and entertainment fields unite to make theirs Marvel — in stories featuring super hero sensations from She-Hulk to Gamora, from Jean Grey to Rogue, and from Medusa to…Peggy Carter, Captain America?! And we didn't forget to bring on the bad girls — including Mystique, Hela and Lady Deathstrike! Even some of the guys are allowed to join the fun! The acclaimed WOMEN OF MARVEL one-shot is collected together with Marvel's first-ever series made completely by female creators, 2010's GIRL COMICS — plus a gallery of Jen Bartel's gorgeous Women's History Month variant covers — for a volume that proves that the future is female! COLLECTING: Women of Marvel (2021) 1, Girl Comics (2010) 1-3, material from Marvel's Voices (2020) 1 Marvel's Voices: Pride Paperback – January 4, 2022 by Anthony Oliveira, Steve Orlando, Kieron Gillen , Allan Heinberg, Javier Garron, Jim Cheung, Kris Anka Stories from the world outside your window, by diverse creators who are making theirs Marvel — and making their voices heard! Take pride in a rainbow-powered, queer-centered anthology by an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. New talents and fan-favorites tell their Pride stories — stories of inspiration and empowerment, featuring Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! And more sensational characters, old and new! Plus, Billy and Teddy's honeymoon is interrupted by a full-scale galactic invasion of symbiotes! Aaron Fischer is the Captain America of the railways! And a stunning gallery of Phil Jimenez's Pride Month variant covers! COLLECTING: Marvel's Voices: Pride (2021) 1, King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling (2021) 1, material from Marvel's Voices (2020) 1, United States of Captain America (2021) 1 Ororo: Before the Storm Paperback – February 15, 2022 by Scott Gray, Todd DeZago, Marc Sumerak, Jim Alexander, Carlo Barberi, Marc Campos, David Williams, Valentine de Landro The back alleys of Cairo's "Thieves' Quarter" are no place for a child to grow up — unless that child is destined to be one of the greatest Marvel heroes of all! Long before she became the X-Man known as Storm, a young orphan named Ororo Munroe prowled the streets of Cairo, a pickpocket trained by a master thief. But when the opportunity of a lifetime arises, get ready for awesome Egyptian adventure as Ororo leads her fellow street urchins into…the tomb of Ozymandias! Plus, more tales of Storm's early days as a hero, including team-ups with Jean Grey and Spider-Man — and her first meeting with Gambit! COLLECTING: Ororo: Before the Storm (2005) 1-4, Uncanny Origins (1996) 9, Uncanny X-Men: First Class (2009) 4, Marvel Age Spider-Man Team-Up (2004) 5, Uncanny X-Men (1981) 265-266, material from Uncanny X-Men: First Class Giant-Size Special (2009) 1, Black Panther (2018) 23 Moon Knight Vol. 1: The Midnight Mission Paperback – February 8, 2022 by Jed Mackay, Alessandro Cappuccio The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning him to shelter them from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his flock. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in prison, Moon Knight's duty still must be observed: the protection of those who travel at night. But what happens when those he would save are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to end the carnage! COLLECTING: Moon Knight (2021) 1-6 Kang the Conqueror: Only Myself Left to Conquer Paperback – February 8, 2022

by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, & 1 more The time traveler known as Kang the Conqueror has led many lives across many eras. He has been a pharaoh, a villain, a warlord of the spaceways — and even, on rare occasions, a hero. Across all timelines, one fact seemed absolute: Time means nothing to Kang. But the truth about the Conqueror is much more complex! Kang is caught in an endless cycle of creation and destruction, dictated by time and previously unseen by any but the Conqueror himself. A cycle that, once revealed, could finally explain the enigma that is Kang. And a cycle that begins and ends with an old and broken Kang sending his younger self down a dark path COLLECTING: Kang The Conqueror (2021) 1-5 The United States of Captain America Paperback – January 11, 2022

by Christopher Cantwell, Joshua Trujillo, Mohale Mashigo, Dale Eaglesham, Jan Bazaldua, Natacha Bustos Captain America's shield has been stolen! Nobody understand its value — scientific, inspirational, sentimental and strategic — like the people who have wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead they find…the Captains! Everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants all of them dead. Can Sam and Steve find them first? Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Sentinel of Liberty with a tour across the United States of Captain America — and some of the industry's brightest talents join the star-spangled quest, telling the inspirational stories of each new Captain! COLLECTING: The United States Of Captain America (2021) 1-5