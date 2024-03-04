Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: clark bint, Mags Visaggio, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

More Rebel Moon Comics After House Of The Blood Axe From Zack Snyder

Magdalene Visaggio, writer of the Rebel Moon prequel comic with Zack Snyder posted "I’m officially on another Rebel Moon thing"

Magdalene Visaggio, writer of the Rebel Moon prequel comic book series House Of The Blood Axe with Zack Snyder and Clark Bint, from Titan Comics, posted on TwitterX, "I'm officially on another Rebel Moon thing ;)". As to a response, "It's ok, you can tell us he put you on the nemesis comic", she replied, "I'm not writing Nemesis! but I know who isssssss"

So we know that a) there are more Rebel Moon comics to come, b) Mags Visaggio is writing on them, and c) there is a Nemesis spinoff comic that is written by someone else. Nemesis is the cyborg swords master, a member of the Veldt resistance, wielding two flaming swords powered by ancient gauntlets from her home world. She was portrayed by Doona Bae in Rebel Moon. And now she is getting her own comic book, it seems.

And if Nemesis is getting her own comic book, how many other Rebel Moon characters will be getting similar? Looks like there may be a plethora of Rebel Moon comics coming from Zack Snyder and Titan Comics soon. Issue 3 of House Of The Blood Axe is scheduled for the 20th of March, issue 4 for the 10th of April and nothing for May.

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOODAXE #1 (OF 4) CVR A ARTGERM (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230755

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Artgerm

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO HIGHLY-ANTICIAPTED NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON! BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY EISNER-NOMINATED MAGS VISAGGIO! As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war. In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOODAXE #2 (OF 4) CVR A WARREN JOHNSON (MR

TITAN COMICS

DEC230829

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.In Shops: Feb 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOODAXE #3 (OF 4) CVR A REIS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240448

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Rod Reis

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOODAXE #4 (OF 4) CVR A BELANGER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

FEB240523

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Andy Belanger

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

