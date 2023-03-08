Morgan Red Speaks Truth To Krakoa In New Mutants: Lethal Legion Morgan Red rejects Krakoa and Krakoan society in New Mutants: Lethal Legion #1 published by Marvel Comics today.

Marvel played out a lot of PR on the creation of new trans mutant character Escapade by Charlie Jane Anders, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. But on Bleeding Cool, we've found a much greater fascination with Morgan Red, her trans partner, and fellow mutant. Both in his rejection of Krakoa and Krakoan society, as well as his eventually revealed mutant power, to turn a small amount of organic material into chocolate, known as transchocolifying. And worked out that this could make him an Omega Level assassin in the Marvel Universe, if Morgan Red applied that skill to people's brains, hearts or lungs, from a distance. If that was his bag, but it really isn't.

And in today's New Mutants: Lethal Legion #1, Rahne Sinclair pops by to check up on Morgan Red. Subject to anti-mutant prejudice, to the extent that he's losing his apartment, it's something he brushed off, even show understanding as to the reasons.

Does it feel like Morgan Red may be bottling a lot of rage up inside him? He does seem to drink a lot of tea, which is very much another symptom of an English stiff upper lip, and I am getting major Massachussetts Anglophiliac vibes from the fellow. What you need are some calmly and considerately spoken words of utter rage to follow.

Marvel' s mutant books have had a number of characters speak out against Krakoa, but none so devastating as these words. Accusations of extreme nationalism and exclusion. Of war-mongering with its people. Turning everyone into a soldier, and the effect that may have. Something that is absolutely playing out in the future portrayed in Sins Of Sinister, where Mister Sinister has bred mutants purely as weapons to advance his desires. And even those in opposition have to do the same. With Nightcrawlers #2 showing a bunch of Nightcrawler/Scarlet Witch/Chamber chimaera clones being used to propel a spaceship.

While what remains of Nightcrawler tries to speak out about this very thing.

Problem is, when it comes to Krakoa, it was baked in at the beginning… Morgan Red solo series sometime please, Marvel? And just hope Sinister didn't make a Nightcrawler/Morgan Red chimera assassin along the way. You could call them Chocolate Bomb if he did…

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230833

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Enid Balam (CA) Javier Fernandez

THE NEW, NEW MUTANTS – WITH ALL THE CLASSIC THRILLS! Best-selling, multiple-award-winning, generally bedazzling writer Charlie Jane Anders launches a fresh take on the beloved team, with rising star Enid Bal?m behind the illustrious pencils! The Shadow King. U-Men. Demon Bear. Themselves. The New Mutants have faced some of the most cunning minds in the Marvel Universe – and survived. But when someone starts building a new Lethal Legion, will Krakoa's youngest class finally be outmatched? Featuring fan-favorites like Wolfsbane and Karma alongside explosive newcomers like Escapade, this is a series you can't miss! Everything leads to the Fall of X – don't sleep on the start.

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230775

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Leinil Yu

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN… WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99