Ms Marvel – Kamala Khan or Kamala Kang? Beyond The Limit #5 Spoilers

In earlier Ms Marvel comic books, we saw various potential versions of her future self spread out across the probability axis and timeline, from married life, to a post-apocalyptic Mad Max world, to being President Of The United States.

And this was seen as the source of her mass-increasing and reducing powers, she took mass from different part of her timeline, so she could shrink and grow while maintaining the laws of the conservation of mass and energy.

In the current Ms Marvel: Beyond The Limit, she seems to be battling a different version of herself from across the Multiverse, and has been battling for control of those powers, after a multiversal explosion in issue 1 set one of them free.

Because now, it seems, she is not just borrowing or donating matter and energy to her past and future selves but also to and from her multiversal dimensional selves.

It might also be worth pointing our that this sort of thing has been speculated upon referring to the Ms Marvel Disney+ TV show that saw its trailer air earlier this year, seeing that Ms Marvel seemingly travel from one dimension to another.

As well as setting up an antagonist. Could Qarin also be appearing in the TV show?

Or might it be one of many other multidimensional Kamala Khans? And is one of them going to be called Kamala Kang?

MS MARVEL BEYOND LIMIT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220998

(W) Samira Ahmed (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Mashal Ahmed

• Ms. Marvel and Qarin face off in this epic finale!

• Kamala's doppelganger, Qarin, is determined to take over – and ruin – her life. If Ms. Marvel can't stop her, with some help from Bruno and Nadia Van Dyne, is this the end of Ms. Marvel – for good?

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: $3.99