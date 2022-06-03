Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani Tells Kevin Feige He Is Wrong About 616

In Marvel Comics, 616 is the numerical designation of the Marvel Universe, on the multiversal scale, given to it by Alan Moore courtesy of Dave Thorpe and Alan Davis, grabbed by Chris Claremont for Excalibur and the X-Men, and then prominently used by Dan Slott in Spider-Verse, Jonathan Hickman in Secret Wars and Jason Aaron in Avengers Forever, even while Marvel executive and editorial figures such as Joe Quesada and Tom Brevoort fought against it and failed to get rid of it after the conclusion of Secret Wars.

Recently, Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness claimed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was reality number 616, after a brief mention in previous movies such as Spider-Man: Far From Home. But on the catwalk for the premiere of the new TV series Ms Marvel, its star Iman Vellani went out of her way talking to Deadline to call out Kevin Feige on this. Stating that no, the MCU is not Earth 616 no matter how many times Marvel Studios President and Marvel CCO of the comics, Kevin Feige says it is, but that it is Earth 199999. Because that is the number assigned to the MCU in the Marvel comic books themselves – or at least the Official Guide To The Marvel Universe Update Vol 5 from 2008, clearly up there on Iman Vellani's reading list.

And Iman Vellani has been reading her comic books – or even her large volumes of Official Guide To The Marvel Universe updates. Or at least, Reddit threads devoted to them. Ph and for those hung up on her powers being different in the MCU to the shapeshifting powers from the Ms Marvel comic books, she has some Everything Everywhere All At Once advice, telling SFX Magazine, "I think we stay true to what the comics brought. The themes have always been about identity and about marrying the 50 million things that make Kamala. For all I care, she could shoot sausages out of her fingers, as long as she still goes on that self-discovery journey." Now what universe in the multiverse has a Kama Khan ho can do that? And can we have a comic book mini-series set there?