Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Murder, Mayhem And The Road To Mayor in Poison Ivy #40 (Spoilers)

Murder, Mayhem and the Road to Mayor in Poison Ivy #40  by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Poison Ivy #40 sees Pamela Isley targeting Gotham's corrupt politicians on her road to power.
  • Harley Quinn is threatened by Crime Tech Czar Marie Henley to get to Ivy, sparking deadly consequences.
  • Vandal Savage's role as Police Commissioner puts him at odds with Ivy’s quest for safety in Gotham.
  • Ivy’s rise continues despite being caught on video, leading to a bloody battle for Gotham mayor.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice is published by DC Comics today. And leading up to Pamela Iseley doing her best impression of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, going for the top job of Gotham City. Of course, there's the matter of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's Gotham Crime Prevention Tech Czar, Marie Henley. Who is threatening Harley Quinn to get to Poison Ivy…

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice
Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice

Turns out that threatening Poison Ivy's nearest and dearest isn't always the best idea.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide GianfeliceAnd it's time for Poison Ivy to do what Poison Ivy does best. Kill people. Or, more importantly, politicians.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice
Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice

And she'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those pesky kids.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice
Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice

Although this is 2026. Murder captured on video suddenly doesn't seem quite the obstacle to high office that it once was, does it? Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice is published by DC Comics today.

  • Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice
    Poison Ivy is tired of having to look over her shoulder constantly. Hoping to secure a place of safety for herself, she sneaks back into Gotham City to meet with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage! Will the immortal caveman help her out, or will this meeting be the spark that sets off an explosive new chapter in Poison Ivy's life? Find out!
  • POISON IVY #41 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice
    BEHIND BARS! After being caught red-handed for a crime she most certainly did commit, Ivy finds herself in the cold and unloving embrace of the Gotham City correctional system. Is this the end of Ivy, or has her war only just begun? $3.99 2/4/2026
  • POISON IVY #42 by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara
    GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.