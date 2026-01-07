Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: gotham, poison ivy

Murder, Mayhem And The Road To Mayor in Poison Ivy #40 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Poison Ivy #40 sees Pamela Isley targeting Gotham's corrupt politicians on her road to power.

Harley Quinn is threatened by Crime Tech Czar Marie Henley to get to Ivy, sparking deadly consequences.

Vandal Savage's role as Police Commissioner puts him at odds with Ivy’s quest for safety in Gotham.

Ivy’s rise continues despite being caught on video, leading to a bloody battle for Gotham mayor.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice is published by DC Comics today. And leading up to Pamela Iseley doing her best impression of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, going for the top job of Gotham City. Of course, there's the matter of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's Gotham Crime Prevention Tech Czar, Marie Henley. Who is threatening Harley Quinn to get to Poison Ivy…

Turns out that threatening Poison Ivy's nearest and dearest isn't always the best idea.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide GianfeliceAnd it's time for Poison Ivy to do what Poison Ivy does best. Kill people. Or, more importantly, politicians.

And she'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those pesky kids.

Although this is 2026. Murder captured on video suddenly doesn't seem quite the obstacle to high office that it once was, does it? Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson and Davide Gianfelice is published by DC Comics today.

Poison Ivy is tired of having to look over her shoulder constantly. Hoping to secure a place of safety for herself, she sneaks back into Gotham City to meet with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage! Will the immortal caveman help her out, or will this meeting be the spark that sets off an explosive new chapter in Poison Ivy's life? Find out!

BEHIND BARS! After being caught red-handed for a crime she most certainly did commit, Ivy finds herself in the cold and unloving embrace of the Gotham City correctional system. Is this the end of Ivy, or has her war only just begun? $3.99 2/4/2026

GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 3/4/2026

