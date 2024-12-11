Posted in: Comics | Tagged: phoenix, wolverine

Mutant Surveillance, Juggernaut & ClikClok in Today's X-Men XSpoilers

Including Uncanny X-Men #7, Dazzler #4, Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1, Storm #3, Deadpool Team-Up #4, X-Factor #5 and Phoenix #6

Article Summary Mutant surveillance poses new challenges as X-Factor faces government legislation and betrayal.

Juggernaut's journey from Salem to Westchester impacts mutants and Spider-Man’s latest battle.

Storm finds herself in unexpected chaos with the Uncanny X-Men in New Orleans and alliances are tested.

Dazzler faces her final confrontation while Laura Kinney's Wolverine battles mutant oppressors.

Plenty of X-books out this week… some more than others. Including Uncanny X-Men #7, Dazzler #4, Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1, Storm #3, Deadpool Team-Up #4, X-Factor #5 and Phoenix #6. As well as Ultimate X-Men #10 of course.

Isn't that sweet? But there's more besides. For example, today's Amazing Spider-Man #63 has seen Spider-Man dealing with the gods of the Crimson Cyttorak. Previously, we wondered how far that would go regarding a certain mystical Juggernaut who has made his home with the mutants…

Now we have our answer. We just hope he has time before or after raiding Greymalkin in today's Uncanny X-Men #7…

… Juggernaut makes it all the way from Salem to Westchester …

… just as the Scarlet Witch has sorted out a Krakoa for witches in New Salem in Scarlet Witch #7.

But in X-Factor, the need for a new Krakoa may be greater than ever.

And not just for old loves…

… or old drinking dens… BTW Dazzler, Sophie doesn't identify as a Cuckoo anymore.

Or old teammates… with Sophie as well…

But dealing with new governmental legislation and the Mutant Surveillance Act. You know how such a bill is made?

Fast it seems. And there's all sorts of folk willing to turn on their old Krakoan friends…

But if you really want to track every mutant in New York? Just hang out by the tree.

… or just follow them on ClikClok. Say, will that be banned in the US next year?

Phoenix #4 seems to think that you can't change the Ghosts Of Christmas Past…

Deadpool vs Major X (remember him) shows a certain disdain for any future…

And while Jean Grey is happy to punch Nova in the face, Rogue still doesn't punch Cyclops in the face as previously promised.

Shame, that would do very well virally on ClikClok

The dead would probably object to their exploitation for clicks, content and clout…

While over in the Ultimate world, in the state of Eurasia, deals are done between the Russians, the Maker and the mutants… as Ultimate Universe One Year In #1 shows off the new Ultimate Wolverine…

But that rather leaves out the Japanese…

…. who have their own anti-mutant protests…

…not dissimilar to the No More Metas protests in Metropolis over in DC Comics' Black Lightning #2 today…

X-books get everywhere, don't they?

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240881

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

MAJOR X RETURNS – AS A MAJOR PAIN FOR DEADPOOL?! It had to happen – the team-up of DEADPOOL and MAJOR X! But as these badasses take care of business, just which side is Major X on? Rob Liefeld's penultimate DEADPOOL issue is a can't-miss tour de force that no collection can afford to be without! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

STORM #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240652

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN! STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM. RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240592

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!

• Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail.

• How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

RATED TIn Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

LAURA KINNEY WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241043

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Belviso, Giada (CA) Elena Casagrande

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT DEFENSE! WOLVERINE takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! LAURA KINNEY was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, WOLVERINE takes it upon herself to right these wrongs – no matter who stands in her way! Dynamic scripter Erica Schultz (HALLOWS' EVE, X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS) and rising-star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL) bring Wolverine on her first mission abroad in the From the Ashes era, as Laura takes the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DAZZLER #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240685

(W) Jason Loo (A) Rafael Loureiro, Alan Robinson (CA) Terry Dodson

THE FINAL CURTAIN! Dazzler hits center stage in New York City – and the mastermind behind all of the attacks on her concerts is finally revealed! Action, heartbreak, surprise guests and one heck of a light show! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240665

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART TWO! THE GRAYMALKIN RAID CONTINUES as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier's Institute! As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison's mutant TRUSTEES weren't enough, team leaders ROGUE and CYCLOPS find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-FACTOR #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240679

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

DEATH COMES FOR X-FACTOR!

• The mercenaries called X-Term besiege the team's headquarters!

• With mutant-human relations on the brink, X-Factor will have to choose a side…

• And one member of the team won't survive!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240636

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

ENTER…VIPER!

• Viper enters the stage after a mass raid on the cult known as the Children of the Atom!

• What has the Maker's Council been doing with the cult's mutants?

• And what of the mysterious figure they have been keeping prisoner?

• Hisako and her friends face a new world order as the raid leaves mutants unleashed!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

BLACK LIGHTNING #2 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

