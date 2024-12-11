Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: rob liefeld, Ultimate Wolverine

The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)

The New Ultimate Wolverine is not Canadian... but is he from Rob Liefeld? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Meet the new Ultimate Wolverine, reimagined with a Russian origin, reshaping iconic character roots.

Ultimate Universe introduces Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio’s fresh Wolverine perspective.

Explore Eurasia's powerful alliances and the new Krakoa akin to the infamous Gamorra.

Rob Liefeld hints at design inspirations and showcases Wolverine in Deadpool Team-Up #4.

Today's Ultimate Universe: One Year In, telling the tragic story of an Ultimate Nick Fury, along with a few others, has a back-up strip showing off their new Ultimate Wolverine, by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio. And set in the geopolitics of this Ultimate world, with Eurasia rather than Russia, led by Colossus and Magik and working with The Maker as one of the power bases, creating their own version of Krakoa… which is more like Gamorra.

And Dr Alonya Prostovich taking the role of Dr Abraham Cornelius here, in the equivalent of a Weapon X programme, Directorate X.

And finding a subject after a mutant attack in seemingly the forests of Siberia or similar… instead of Canada.

And giving us a Logan who is not a Weapon X but a very controlled Winter Soldier in the Bucky Barnes form…

Although, as for the design for this Ultimate Wolverine, someone else thinks they have first dibs… Rob Liefeld writes, "My Wolverine designs I was asked to submit in 1989!!

As well as comparing the two.

And he's also got a Wolverine out too today as well, in Deadpool Team-Up #4… back in the yellow…

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240881

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

MAJOR X RETURNS – AS A MAJOR PAIN FOR DEADPOOL?! It had to happen – the team-up of DEADPOOL and MAJOR X! But as these badasses take care of business, just which side is Major X on? Rob Liefeld's penultimate DEADPOOL issue is a can't-miss tour de force that no collection can afford to be without! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

