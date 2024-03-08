Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Max, Superman, TV | Tagged: Josie Campbell, my adventures with superman

My Adventures With Superman Producer Writes Tie-In Comic as Season 1.5

Article Summary New "My Adventures with Superman" comic bridges Season One and Two.

TV producer Josie Campbell pens the series with artist Pablo M. Collar.

The story features Superman and friends tackling a sewer monster.

Comic release is set for June 4th; show airs on Channel 4, E4, MAX, Adult Swim.

DC Comics is publishing a new comic book series starting in June to tie in, and vibe with the My Adventures with Superman animated series, written by the TV series producer Josie Campbell, drawn Pablo M. Collar, and set within the show's continuity and bridging the gap between Season One and Season Two of the show.

"Being the producer of My Adventures with Superman and bringing Clark Kent to TV screens around the world has been nothing but a dream come true for me," said Campbell. "So I'm absolutely thrilled that Pablo and I get to bring fans even more adventures with Superman, this time in comic book form!" "Clark Kent is a bit down and out, spending Christmas alone in Metropolis. But when he gets a tip about a monster in the sewers, Superman, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen spring into action to investigate this mystery. What is this monster that can absorb anything it touches, and why is it here in Metropolis? "This story is one we actually talked about in the writers room, but we didn't have space for it in season one," continued Campbell. "So get ready for romance, comedy, super-powers, Jimmy Olsen talking a lot about how he's super-rich now, and all the goodness of the show bundled into this action-packed miniseries." "Artist Pablo M. Collar brings an impressive DC pedigree to this series, having provided art for DC's Are You Afraid of Darkseid, DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, and other DC anthology titles. "I was completely in love with My Adventures with Superman the minute I saw the announcement of the series, and I jumped at the chance to work with Josie on the comic," said Collar. "Superman has always been the reference and the symbol of all that's good in us, and being part of something like this is a dream come true, and the whole team will give it our best."

My Adventures with Superman will be available on the 4th of June. The TV show airs in the UK on Channel 4 and E4, and in the US on MAX and Adult Swim.

