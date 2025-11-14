Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Kristyna Baczynski, thought bubble

My New Hobby Craves Violence by Kristyna Baczynski, at Thought Bubble

My New Hobby Craves Violence by Kristyna Baczynski debuts at Thought Bubble this weekend

Article Summary My New Hobby Craves Violence by Kristyna Baczynski debuts this weekend at Thought Bubble in Harrogate.

The comic follows Pip, who dives into an online botany forum, only to encounter obsession and rivalry.

Kristyna Baczynski is known for Retrograde Orbit and The Wild Year, with work for major publishers.

Thought Bubble is the UK’s largest comic art festival, championing small press and comic creators.

My New Hobby Craves Violence, by Kristyna Baczynski, is a new comic book debuting this weekend at Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival in Harrogate, England. Baczynski will be at The 2000 AD Hall, booth A13, selling copies. "Pip is bored, burnt out and blocked by her ex, so it really is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby. As Pip joins an online amateur botany forum, powerful obsessions grow, toxic spores spread, and a seemingly wholesome community of mysterious new fans, critics and rivals might just consume her."

Kristyna Baczynski is a British-Ukrainian illustrator and cartoonist who lives and works in the north of England. She is the creator of the graphic novel Retrograde Orbit and the illustrated seasonal plant guide The Wild Year. She has worked with publishers such as Penguin Random House, Hachette, 2000 AD, Carlton and Canongate.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!