Mystery Silhouette In X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine Solicitations

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran a teaser for The X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine, details that Marvel Comics has now confirmed.

The most expansive Wolverine story of all time! Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with his past! To prevent a terrible tragedy, Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But that is only the beginning…because for every life, there is a death! Fan-favorite eras are explored anew, along with never-before-seen periods in Wolverine's century-long life! Benjamin Percy presents a time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine history…and futures yet to come!

Now Marvel has released the solicitations to the first four issues, The X Lives #1 and #2, and The X Deaths #1 and #2 by Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert.

Past and future will collide in Benjamin Percy's X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, two interlocking new X-Men series debuting this January. In the same way Jonathan Hickman's HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X transformed the mutant mythos in 2019, these twin series will usher in The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men, releasing on an alternate weekly schedule, starting with X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 on January 5. Having been the character's chief storyteller for the past few years across media including scripted Marvel podcasts, X-FORCE, and Wolverine's current ongoing series, Percy is ready to tell the next Wolverine milestone alongside Marvel's Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara and kinetic artist Federico Vicentini. With covers by legendary Wolverine artist Adam Kubert, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE will kickstart the new year with bold revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind. Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these lives are only one side of the story… If Wolverine's future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? No one is safe. The future is at stake. The only certainty in life is DEATH and WOLVERINE.

Benjamin Percy also tweeted out "And if you're the kind of collector who's interested in first appearances….well, this is a giant one." Could that be whoever is in that silhouette between the tech claws and Mystique? Here are the January solicitation credits and schedule.

On Sale 1/5

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 1/12

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 1/19

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #2 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 1/26

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #2 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT