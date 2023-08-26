Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Nomobots, november 2023, opus comics, Solicits

Nadia & The Nomobots in Opus Comics November 2023 Solicits

A new series, Nadia & The Nomobots, from Diego Agrimbau and Juan Manuel Tumburnrus in Opus Comics solicits for November 2023.

Along with the Frazettaverse, the Sanjulianverse, the Offspringverse and the Filthverse comes a new series from Opus Comics, Nadia & The Nomobots, from Diego Agrimbau and Juan Manuel Tumburus, previously published digitally by Heavy Metal as Nomobots, but now in Opus Comics solicits and solicitations for November 2023.

NADIA NOMOBOTS #1 CVR A TUMBURUS

OPUS COMICS

SEP231065

SEP231066 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #1 CVR B DANIEL – 4.99

SEP231067 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 4.99

SEP231068 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV TUMBURUS UNBRANDED – 4.99

SEP231069 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DANIEL UNBRANDED – 4.99

(W) Diego Agrimbau (A / CA) Juan Manuel Tumburus

In Sileo City, emotions are literally sold in the streets. Humankind toils for the coldly sentient robot community, called "Nomobots", producing Emopills designed to satisfy the automata's craving for sensations. Jimmy, a Nomobot, rescues Nadia, a female human, from an Emopill factory. Soon Jimmy finds out that humans are much more than the total sums of their emotions. An intriguing cyberpunk tale of social complexities, moral dilemmas, and plot twists!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR A CHRISTENSEN

OPUS COMICS

SEP231070

SEP231071 – OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR B BENITO – 6.99

SEP231072 – OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR C GASTONNY – 6.99

SEP231073 – OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH – 6.99

SEP231074 – OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR E 5 COPY INCV BENITO – 6.99

SEP231075 – OFFSPRING BAD TIMES ROLL #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV CHRISTENSEN – 6.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Garrie Gastonny (CA) Ryan Christensen

A Day of the Dead slasher adventure set to the rollicking rock and roll of punk royalty!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 6.99

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR A SANJULIAN (MR)

OPUS COMICS

SEP231041

(W) R.G. Llarena (A) TBD (CA) Sanjulian

The legends are real! Based on the Spanish master's immortal artwork, SANJULIAN's LOST WORLD: ATLANTIS explores the myth of an underwater civilization that has been left unchanged for thousands of years. Accompany ancient marine people to the abyss in this special one-shot.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 6.66

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR B LINSNER (MR)

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR C HERHANDEZ (MR)

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR D BLANK SKETCH (M

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR E 5 COPY INCV LIN

SANJULIAN LOST WORLD ATLANTIS ONE SHOT CVR F 10 COPY INCV SA

CRADLE OF FILTH CARPATHIA ONE SHOT CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

SEP231050

(W) Hector Lima (A) Enrique Alcatena (CA) Santi Casas

"Carpathia, the pleasured dead speak of her, in necromantic tongue when ambered daylights are done…" The latest tale from Cradle of Filth's majestic oeuvre comes to life in images of death and seduction! Written by Hector Lima (Megadeth) and drawn by legendary Argentinian artist Enrique Alcatena (Conan, Heavy Metal), CRADLE OF FILTH: FUNERAL IN CARPATHIA is "supreme vampiric evil" to be relished by all gothic horror fans, filth and non-filth alike

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 6.66

CRADLE OF FILTH CARPATHIA ONE SHOT CVR B ALCATENA

CRADLE OF FILTH CARPATHIA ONE SHOT CVR C BLANK SKETCH

CRADLE OF FILTH CARPATHIA ONE SHOT CVR D 5 COPY INCV ALCATEN

CRADLE OF FILTH CARPATHIA ONE SHOT CVR E 10 COPY INCV CASAS

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #3 (OF 4) CVR A BELANGER

OPUS COMICS

SEP231055

SEP231056 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #3 (OF 4) CVR B YAPUR – 4.99

SEP231057 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #3 (OF 4) CVR C MEDELLIN – 4.99

SEP231058 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #3 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP231059 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #3 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Andy Belanger (A) Tatto Caballero (CA) Andy Belanger

The legend of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer continues… in 2099! Sword and sorcery meet cybernetics and supercomputers!! Join Andy Belanger (Black Cross, Megadeth) and Tatto Caballero (The Incal, Megadeth) as they explore the next chapter in the saga of the cursed horned helmet, bestowed upon a new warrior in a dark, unforgiving future.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #4 CVR A FRAZETTA

OPUS COMICS

SEP231060

SEP231061 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #4 CVR B LINSNER – 4.99

SEP231062 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #4 CVR C TBD – 4.99

SEP231063 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #4 CVR D 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP231064 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #4 CVR E 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Abraham Martinez (A) TBD (CA) Frank Frazetta

A great fortress rises over a vast plain, instilling fear in all who come near it. In FRANK FRAZETTA'S PONY TAIL, the Sintash, a race of horse people, are said to seek desperate refuge from advancing monsters. It's up to Jin, the fortress's protector, to determine if the Sintash are lying… and if they are friend or foe!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!